Katy Perry Shares Details From "Insane" Early Days of Motherhood With Daughter Daisy Dove

Little did Katy Perry know she predicted the future when she once sang, "I'm wide awake."
You can say that the pop star, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with fiancé Orlando Bloom last August, has all the tips and tricks when it comes to being a first-time mom. While meeting up with Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King at a local Santa Barbara, Calif. Boutique called Chicken Little—as part of a stop on the hosts' "Joy Ride" tour shared to Oprah Daily—Katy expressed the pinnacle of what motherhood has meant to her so far.
"It's everything I was looking for," she shared of her new chapter, adding, "I climbed all the mountains and then I found the view."
And since Gayle is getting ready to become a grandmother pretty soon (her daughter Kirby Bumpus is expecting her first baby this month!), Katy explained that this store in particular helped get her through those first few unforeseeable weeks of adjusting to life with a newborn.
"The first six weeks after giving birth is a total surprise," the singer said. "Your body is feeling insane. You are sleepless. Can I just tell you what was the most success with sleep?" Katy then showed off her swaddling expertise by demonstrating how to use a SwaddleMe on a stuffed animal.
Not one to skim over on the important details, Katy also explained that having the right items—from food and clothes to toys and even multiple strollers—can be crucial. And although the singer herself has proved to be quite the trendsetter over the years, she gave one great piece of advice when it comes to fashion statements made for babies.
"We ain't got no time for ties," Katy joked to Oprah after a baby outfit with bowties caught her eye. "I mean, you guys do what you want, but [if] you wanna learn the hard way…"
It sounds like Katy has the ins and outs of motherhood down, considering the singer also gushed back in January that Daisy "changed [her] life and still continues to change [her] life."