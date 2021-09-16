Blac Chyna Proudly Shows Off Daughter Dream Kardashian's Personality in Adorable Photos

Watch : Dream Kardashian Celebrates 3rd B-Day With Rob Kardashian & Family

It looks like for this kid, life is a dream.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Blac Chyna took to Instagram with photos of her and Rob Kardashian's daughter, her youngest child Dream Kardashian. In the snaps the 33-year-old mom of two posted, fans can see 4-year-old Dream playfully posing outside in a butterfly-print T-shirt and shorts NOVAKids set. In one of the pictures, the youngster makes a silly face while on a pink scooter.

"Dream has personality for days," Chyna captioned the post. Judging by the photos, the influencer certainly isn't wrong about that. Fans can also keep up with the youngster over on Rob's official Instagram account, where photos of Dream are often shared. Back in June, the account featured a photo of her adorably dressed as a mini Wonder Woman. In another from July, she played in the sand during a visit to the beach.

For fans who have followed along since Dream was born, it's hard to believe she'll already be celebrating her fifth birthday in November.