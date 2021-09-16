Met GalaEmmysKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Blac Chyna Proudly Shows Off Daughter Dream Kardashian's Personality in Adorable Photos

It looks like Dream Kardashian has already mastered the art of posing. See Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's 4-year-old daughter showcase her personality in these sweet new pictures.

By Samantha Schnurr Sep 16, 2021 7:21 PMTags
Celeb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesRob KardashianBlac ChynaDream Kardashian
Watch: Dream Kardashian Celebrates 3rd B-Day With Rob Kardashian & Family

It looks like for this kid, life is a dream. 

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Blac Chyna took to Instagram with photos of her and Rob Kardashian's daughter, her youngest child Dream Kardashian. In the snaps the 33-year-old mom of two posted, fans can see 4-year-old Dream playfully posing outside in a butterfly-print T-shirt and shorts NOVAKids set. In one of the pictures, the youngster makes a silly face while on a pink scooter. 

"Dream has personality for days," Chyna captioned the post. Judging by the photos, the influencer certainly isn't wrong about that. Fans can also keep up with the youngster over on Rob's official Instagram account, where photos of Dream are often shared. Back in June, the account featured a photo of her adorably dressed as a mini Wonder Woman. In another from July, she played in the sand during a visit to the beach.

For fans who have followed along since Dream was born, it's hard to believe she'll already be celebrating her fifth birthday in November.

photos
Dream Kardashian's 4th Birthday Party

"Happy Birthday to my baby girl!!" Rob wrote to his only child on Instagram in 2020. "I am so Proud of the sweet and smart girl that you are! Thank You for bringing so much Happiness to my Life :) Daddy Loves You."

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Admits "Full Goth" North Can Cause Her to "Struggle"

2

Lisa Rinna Breaks Silence on Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's Split

3

Ireland Baldwin Defends Hailey Bieber From Selena Gomez Chants at Met

While fans wait and see how the two stars celebrate her next special day, keep scrolling for more of Dream's cutest pictures below!

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Wonder Woman

Dream channels her inner superhero.

Instagram
A Sweet Family Hand-Me-Down

"She found Robert's shirt when Robert was just a child," Rob's January 2021 post read.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Daddy's Wonder Woman

Rob Kardashian shared this photo of his daughter on Instagram in January 2021, writing, "My Queen wanted to be her favorite superhero — WONDER WOMAN — so here she is."

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Dad's Mini-Me

Dream Kardashian looked just like dad Rob Kardashian in this snap from November 2020.

Instagram
Sweet Dream

In July 2020, Rob took to Instagram and shared this sweet smiling pic of his daughter.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Summertime Snack

"Eat up Dreamy bean," Rob wrote for this post.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Sandy Sweetie

"Sand baby," her father penned online.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Scenic View

"See the line where the sky meets the sea?" Rob noted on this picture.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Stylist Dream

"She dressed herself," the caption read on social media. "But she rocking the Dodgers hat let's go"

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Rawr!

Dream rocked the leopard-print trend like no one else!

Instagram
Night, Night!

"Night night," Rob wrote alongside this cute nighttime pic of Dream.

In Costume

Dream on Halloween!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Party Pals

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian celebrates her third birthday alongside Kim Kardashian and Chicago West.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Birthday Love!

"Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy! We all love you so very much!," Rob gushed. "Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other."

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Happy B-Day, Dream!

Dream celebrated her third birthday in style! On Sunday, Nov. 10, Rob shared a sweet photo series to Instagram that pictured his daughter looking happy as can be on a helicopter ride with her dad. 

Twitter
Play Date

Rob's little girl is all smiles while playing on a jungle gym.

Instagram
Hat's Off

Rob posted a pic of his "little lady" wearing an adorable sun hat by the pool.

Instagram
Bathing Beauties

Dream and cousin True cool off during a hot summer day in August 2019.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Sweet Treat

Dream appreciates the wonders of a good vanilla milkshake. We get it! 

Twitter / Rob Kardashian
Uncle Kanye

"Best picture ever @kimkardashian," Rob tweeted, captioning this sweet photo of his daughter smiling with uncle Kanye West around Father's Day. 

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
BFF Cousins

Dream bonds with cousin True ThompsonKhloe Kardashian's daughter.

Rob Kardashian/Twitter
Goodnight Daddy

Dream wishes her dad a good night in this cute video.

Instagram
Easter 2019

The tiny tot is all smiles during the holiday.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Dream helped her aunt Khloe with her makeup in February 2019 and it's too stinking cute.

Instagram
Firehouse Fun

Khloe takes True and her cousin Dream to the local fire station to give thanks to our service men and women.

Instagram
Giving Back

Dream and True even made handmade cards to give to the firefighters!

Twitter
Winter White

"Bling blaww burr," Rob shared.

Twitter
All Grown Up

Two-year-old Dream looks so grown up in this latest pic from Rob, which he caption, "my babbbbyyyy."

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
How Far I'll Go

"Moana!!" Rob tweeted on Thanksgiving 2018 weekend.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Strike a Pose

"LOL at her pose," Rob tweeted on Black Friday 2018.

photos
View More Photos From Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Admits "Full Goth" North Can Cause Her to "Struggle"

2

Lisa Rinna Breaks Silence on Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's Split

3

Ireland Baldwin Defends Hailey Bieber From Selena Gomez Chants at Met

4

Gabrielle Union On Dwyane Wade Fathering a Child With Another Woman

5

Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Reacts to Her Met Gala Glam