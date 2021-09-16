Inside Gabrielle Union's Memoir: All the Revelations About Dwyane Wade, Bring It On and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Simply put, Gabrielle Union isn't afraid to talk about it.
Despite her A-list status in Hollywood and 18.8 million Instagram followers, the actress still experiences obstacles in the game of life. But instead of acting like everything is perfect, the best-selling author is hoping to spark conversations with her latest memoir titled You Got Anything Stronger?
In the highly anticipated follow up to We're Going to Need More Wine, Gabrielle shares intimate stories about her marriage to Dwyane Wade, her struggles with infertility and some not-so-glamorous experiences working in Hollywood.
As for why she wanted to go there and discuss personal tales of her life, Gabrielle explained that she wants people to feel less alone.
"The second that we start lying or the second we get vague about our real truth, you close the door on building community and it fosters isolation and why? We're all suffering in silence and we don't need to," she shared during her Sept. 14 appearance on The View. "I want to put all the things out there."
You Got Anything Stronger? Book
After the success of We're Going to Need More Wine, Gabrielle Union was determined to share even more candid stories with friends and strangers alike. "You Got Anything Stronger? is me at my most vulnerable," she said. "I have recently found true strength in that vulnerability, and I want to share that power with you here, through this book."
Gabrielle continued, "I want to build community. I want people to know they're not alone and I'm trying to throw life preservers back because there are so many times when we feel like we're drowning and nobody cares."
As you place your order, get a preview into the stories she tells below.