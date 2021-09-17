Inside the 2021 Emmys Gift Bag

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are just a few days away, and we're so excited to see which of our faves are going to go home with a win. From Ted Lasso to Bridgerton, This is Us to Pose, there's so much to look forward to this Sunday and so many people to cheer on.
This year, nominees and presenters will get to choose from a collection of luxury gifts available in the official Emmy Awards Gifting Suite. These gifts include trips to the Bocas Bali Luxury Water Villas in Panama and the Four Seasons Resort Nevis in the West Indies, Genusee eyewear, Próspero Tequila Blanco, and more. If you want to get your hands on products celebs like Nicole Kidman, Dan Levy, Ellen Pompeo and Kaley Cuoco will be receiving this year, now's your chance to do so.
Check out all the goodies in this year's Emmys gift bag. Also, don't forget to watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2021 Emmy Awards this Sunday, Sept. 19 starting at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT followed by the Emmys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
Agni Women's Health Box
This health box made for women contains tasty treats like oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, double chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon maca seasoning, sesame nori seasoning, and peppermint chasteberry tea. Each item contains essential vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients every woman needs to stay healthy and well-balanced.
Bocas Bali Luxury Water Villas
Take a trip to Panama's premiere over-the-water luxury resort. Bocas Bali Luxury Water Villas is environmentally-friendly and has a number of great amenities you can take advantage of.
ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki
ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki is one of the most exclusive and luxurious hotels in Hawaii. Book a vacay here and you'll truly feel like a celeb.
Four Seasons Resort Nevis, West Indies
From the moment you step off the boat, you'll feel like you're in paradise. The Four Seasons Resort Nevis, West Indies will make for one memorable trip full of adventure and moments of pure relaxation.
Genusee Eyewear
Accessorize like TV royalty in a pair of sunnies from sustainable eyewear brand, Genusee. The styles are really cute and each pair of glasses is made from single-use water bottles.
HP Sprocket Studio
If you're in need of a good quality printer, get your hands on HP Sprocket Studio. One of its best features is the ability to print high-quality 4x6" photos directly from your smartphone.
Misfits: A Personal Manifesto by Michaela Coel
Curl up on the couch with Misfits: A Personal Manifesto by Michaela Coel. It's a fascinating read meant to inspire and champion misfits everywhere.
Never Go Alone Edition 01 Go Mask
Stay comfortable while protecting yourself with Never Go Alone's Edition 01 Go Mask. It was handmade in Italy and features an ultra-lightweight layer treated with viroblock techonology to help neutralize viruses and bacteria while being used.
Nu Skin ageLOC LumiSpa
Give yourself an energizing facial massage with the NuSkin ageLOC LumiSpa device. With this, you'll have brighter, softer, and smoother skin in no time.
Próspero Tequila Blanco
This year, celebs will be gifted the award-winning Próspero Tequila Blanco. It's a hand-crafted spirit that offers a smooth and perfectly-balanced finished.
SkinnyPop
Who doesn't love SkinnyPop? It's sweet, savory, and so delicious. Plus, it's low-cal and free of artificial ingredients, gluten, and preservatives.
Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager
The Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager is a must-have for those days when you overwork yourself at the gym or come home with back pain from sitting at your desk all day.
Two Chicks Cocktails
Two Chicks Cocktails are ready-to-drink sparkling cocktails that come in several different options like the vodka fizz, the paloma, and the new fashioned. They're perfect for happy hours with friends.
