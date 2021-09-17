Inside the 2021 Emmys Gift Bag

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are just a few days away, and we're so excited to see which of our faves are going to go home with a win. From Ted Lasso to Bridgerton, This is Us to Pose, there's so much to look forward to this Sunday and so many people to cheer on.

This year, nominees and presenters will get to choose from a collection of luxury gifts available in the official Emmy Awards Gifting Suite. These gifts include trips to the Bocas Bali Luxury Water Villas in Panama and the Four Seasons Resort Nevis in the West Indies, Genusee eyewear, Próspero Tequila Blanco, and more. If you want to get your hands on products celebs like Nicole Kidman, Dan Levy, Ellen Pompeo and Kaley Cuoco will be receiving this year, now's your chance to do so.

Check out all the goodies in this year's Emmys gift bag. Also, don't forget to watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2021 Emmy Awards this Sunday, Sept. 19 starting at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT followed by the Emmys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.