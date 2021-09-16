X Factor Star Freddie Combs Dead at 49

Fans are mourning the loss of X Factor contestant Freddie Combs.
Freddie's wife, Kay Combs, told TMZ that the performer died at a Florida hospital on Friday, Sept. 10, after suffering from kidney failure. He was 49. According to Kay, was surrounded by family and friends during the time of his passing.
Kay also explained to the outlet that her husband worked diligently over the past decade to lose over 500 pounds and that she was "proud of him." She also added, "I have so much gratitude to be his wife for 25 years and to be his best friend."
Viewers were first introduced to the singer when he appeared as a contestant during the second season of the X Factor in 2012. Freddie, who served as a minister before his audition, quickly became a fan favorite, thanks to his mind-blowing performance of "Wind Beneath My Wings."
At the time, the show's judges Simon Cowell and L.A. Reid vowed to back Freddie, if he promised to get healthier and he agreed.
And although he didn't win the competition, he did go on to keep his promise of losing weight, since at the time, Freddie reportedly weighed close to 600 pounds.
Freddie and Kay appeared on a few TLC specials throughout the years, with one being Ton of Love, which aired in 2011. The couple returned to the network in 2012 and were featured in episodes of Heavily Ever After, which was a docu-series that followed the stories of couples who were trying to lose weight.
Freddie is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kay. The couple tied the knot in July 1996.