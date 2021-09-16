X Factor Star Freddie Combs Dead at 49

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Fans are mourning the loss of X Factor contestant Freddie Combs.



Freddie's wife, Kay Combs, told TMZ that the performer died at a Florida hospital on Friday, Sept. 10, after suffering from kidney failure. He was 49. According to Kay, was surrounded by family and friends during the time of his passing.



Kay also explained to the outlet that her husband worked diligently over the past decade to lose over 500 pounds and that she was "proud of him." She also added, "I have so much gratitude to be his wife for 25 years and to be his best friend."



Viewers were first introduced to the singer when he appeared as a contestant during the second season of the X Factor in 2012. Freddie, who served as a minister before his audition, quickly became a fan favorite, thanks to his mind-blowing performance of "Wind Beneath My Wings."

At the time, the show's judges Simon Cowell and L.A. Reid vowed to back Freddie, if he promised to get healthier and he agreed.