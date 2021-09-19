EmmysKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Addison Rae, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Hailee Steinfeld all showed off major hair transformations at the Met Gala, while Ree Drummond opened up about her weight loss journey.

By Tierney Bricker Sep 19, 2021 10:00 AMTags
Is there a better place to debut a major hair change than at the Met Gala?

Several stars decided to do just that at the most fashionable event of the year, including Irina Shayk, who showed off a chic pixie cut, and new redhead Gigi Hadid. Plus, Hailee Steinfeld looked unrecognizable as a platinum blonde with matching icy eyebrows and online sensation Addison Rae made the most of her debut at the exclusive event with her boldest look yet.

Away from the iconic Met steps, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to unveil the results of a new plastic surgery procedure she had done and The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond opened up about her weight loss journey, detailing how she shed 60 pounds in less than a year. Oh, and Khloe Kardashian is back to blonde for the fall season.

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Addison Rae

She really is all that.

After weeks of conversation about whether or not the social media phenom would be on the Met Gala's guest list, Rae decided to make the ultimate entrance: The 20-year-old He's All That star made her debut at the elite event with platinum blonde hair, a waterfall blunt bob and an electric red vintage Tom Ford for Gucci gown from 2003. And it was her dress that inspired her dramatic hair transformation, according to Rae's hairstylist Adir Abergel.

"When you look at all of the Gucci references during the Tom Ford era, everything had a certain sleekness that exuded freedom," Abergel told People. "Tom knew how to bring strength and confidence with his clothes to make a woman feel sexy. That's exactly what I wanted to do with the hair."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Hailee Steinfeld

Blondes have more Met fun, it seems!

Like Rae, Steinfeld used the exclusive event to unveil her dramatic hair transformation that rendered her unrecognizable, turning her signature dark tresses icy blonde. The Hawkeye star also chopped several inches off, showcasing a blunt shoulder-grazing bob, and bleached her eyebrows to match her hair. 

Hairstylist Ruslan Nureev was responsible for the cut and color and he captioned an Instagram Story showing off the new look, "Did something different." Yes indeed!

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid

Ha-did you see this Met Gala fashion statement coming?

The supermodel turned supermom ascended the steps of the red carpet in a white satin gown by Prada that was pure elegance. She complemented the ensemble with a newly red ponytail, glam black gloves and matching stockings.

As she arrived, the 26-year-old stopped to talk to Vogue correspondent Keke Palmer about all things raising daughter Khai. "She's one next week and I just feel like I've been on mama duty," the star dished. "I've been at the farm every day in my sweatpants and in our matching messy buns."

"Tonight," Hadid, "I'm showing her what it means to dress up, own it and have balance."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Irina Shayk

How short can she go? 

After recently debuting a bob and blunt bangs, the 35-year-old model unveiled a new 'do at the Met Gala, showing off a pixie cut, her shortest look yet.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian

Cool for the fall.

While most celebs are shedding their summer locks for darker autumnal 'dos, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum underwent a total transformation and resurrected her fair-haired alter ego. Yes, she went platinum after Labor Day. 

"Blonde KoKo is back," the Good American founder captioned two stunning Instagram pics on Sept. 16. The 37-year-old gazed into the camera while leaning against a marbled granite wall, wearing a grey SKIMS tank to support sister Kim Kardashian's brand, paired with matching sweatpants. 

Kardashian worked with her longtime hairstylist Tracey Cunningham to craft her latest hair makeover, a mix of warm and cool tones that creates a totally unique shade.

Her new hairstyle comes one month after she shared her natural curly hair with fans. "I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it (please don't ruin the feeling)," Khloe captioned a sexy selfie.

Twitter
Chrissy Teigen

While the Cravings author is known for being cheeky, but she's a little less so these days.

In a clip shared to Instagram Stories this past weekend, Teigen revealed that she'd had fat removed from her cheeks and shared that she's loving the results. In the video, which has been re-shared by The Cosmetic Lane on Twitter, the 35-year-old model explained that the procedure was done by Dr. Jason Diamond, a surgeon located in Beverly Hills.

"I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here," she shared while pointing to her cheekbones. "And since I quit drinking, I'm really seeing the results and I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?"

Teigen, who revealed she gave drinking back in December 2020, also captioned her clip by writing, "no shame in my dr diamond game." Fans may recognize the name of the well-known plastic surgeon from his appearance on E!'s Dr. 90210.

Instagram/Ree Drummond
Ree Drummond

The Pioneer Woman is blazing a new trail. 

Three months after revealing she had shed 43 pounds in five months, Drummond offered another update on her weight loss journey.

"I almost lost 60 pounds now," the 52-year-old Food Network star told Entertainment Tonight, adding that she feels "great, and that's what matters" most of all.

While dropping weight wasn't her ultimate goal, she admitted, "The scale was sort of a gauge for me that I was heading in the right direction. And it was never about 'I have to lose this amount.' It's really about how I feel."

Drummond also opened up about the small tweaks she made to her lifestyle that helped her transform her lifestyle.

"It changes your whole outlook, just having the routine of exercise in your day and, you know, I still eat the foods that I cook my family," she explained. I still eat cake—I just eat a Rhode Island–sized piece instead of a Texas-sized piece!"

