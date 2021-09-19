Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Necessary Realness: Must-See Met Gala

Is there a better place to debut a major hair change than at the Met Gala?

Several stars decided to do just that at the most fashionable event of the year, including Irina Shayk, who showed off a chic pixie cut, and new redhead Gigi Hadid. Plus, Hailee Steinfeld looked unrecognizable as a platinum blonde with matching icy eyebrows and online sensation Addison Rae made the most of her debut at the exclusive event with her boldest look yet.

Away from the iconic Met steps, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to unveil the results of a new plastic surgery procedure she had done and The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond opened up about her weight loss journey, detailing how she shed 60 pounds in less than a year. Oh, and Khloe Kardashian is back to blonde for the fall season.