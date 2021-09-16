Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Is Tired of Being Asked This Javi Marroquin Question

Kailyn Lowry has had enough of the speculation.
In recent weeks, fans have questioned if the Teen Mom 2 star is back with her ex Javi Marroquin. In fact, the couple was recently spotted on social media cheering on their 7-year-old son Lincoln at a football game.
During an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, Sept. 15, a fan asked, "What's one question you wish people would stop asking?" Kailyn quickly answered while shutting down any and all dating rumors. "If I'm going to get back with Javi," she replied. "The answer is no."
Back in August, Kailyn shared a photo of Javi's phone connected to her car. The picture quickly got followers speculating that the pair was spending more time together. Kailyn's rep, however, tried to squash any reconciliation rumors.
"Kail and Javi are NOT back together, but they are very dedicated to a positive and healthy co-parenting relationship for their son, Lincoln," the rep said. "They are both heavily involved in his football activities, and this has resulted in them spending more time together."
The rep continued, "Kail is happy that they are in this place as friends because a positive co-parenting relationship is a win for everyone involved."
Ultimately, Javi isn't the only man in Kailyn's life that fans want to know more about. Another follower asked the Coffee Convos podcast co-host to clear the air on an additional rumor floating around the Internet. "Why are ppl saying you're engaged to bd #3?" the user asked in reference to ex Chris Lopez.
Kailyn replied, "Well that's a new rumor to me. I would never, ever accept a ring from him." The exes share two children together: Lux, 4, and Creed, 1. Kailyn is also raising 11-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera.
During her candid Q&A, the MTV reality star said she wishes she had "more confidence." But before you read into any of her answers, Kailyn had a message to her followers.
"My DMs going crazy right now because of my Q&A answers and it's not that serious," she wrote. "Ever."
Fans may beg to differ.