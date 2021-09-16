Channing Tatum Shares First Photo With Zoë Kravitz Amid Romance Rumors

Watch : Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz & More Rock Nude Gowns

Although it may not be a PDA-filled photo, it sure is a step up.



Just a few days after their stunning appearances at the 2021 Met Gala, Channing Tatum shared a snap of himself alongside Zoë Kravitz, Alicia Keys and singer Moses Sumney from an after-party following the fashion extravaganza.

Proving that they practically had the time of their lives dancing the night away at the party, the Step Up actor captioned his Sept. 15 Instagram Story post, "This night! No body wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level." Channing concluded his caption by thanking the star-studded after-party's host, Alicia.



Just in case you may have missed it: on Monday, Sept. 13, the pair stepped out in their finest attire—sans any Crocs for the evening's festivities—to attend fashion's biggest night out. And although they didn't pose together on the infamous MET steps for the evening, the two were spotted leaving the star-studded event together.