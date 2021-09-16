Met GalaEmmysKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

How Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Explain the Paparazzi to "Scared" Daughter Lea

While Irina Shayk remained tight-lipped on those Kanye West dating rumors, the supermodel pulled back the curtain on her and ex Bradley Cooper's approach to parenting their only child.

By Samantha Schnurr Sep 16, 2021
Kanye WestBradley CooperCelebritiesIrina Shayk
When you're Irina Shayk, paparazzi are just another part of everyday life. 

However, while the 35-year-old supermodel is no stranger to a camera, her 4-year-old daughter with ex Bradley Cooper, Lea, has a different relationship with the lenses that pop up on her walks to school. 

"Sometimes my daughter is scared—she sees the paparazzi from miles away," Shayk told Highsnobiety as its HIGHStyle cover star. "She's a KGB baby." To quell her daughter's fears, the star took a realistic approach. "We had to explain to her, like, 'They're just doing their job,'" she said. "'By selling pictures, they make their living. You don't have to be scared.'"

Though she's remained guarded about her personal life over the years, Shayk did shed some light on her Oscar-winning ex's approach to parenting their child. "He's a full-on, hands-on dad—no nanny," she said. "Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks—I didn't call them once." 

And, while the little one's life is much more privileged than Shayk—the daughter of a single mother raised humbly near the border of Kazakhstan—ever knew at that age, the two stars are working to keep their daughter's feet on the ground. 

"Me and her father are very strict. When she finishes eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate, says 'thank you.' Without 'please' or 'thank you' she's not getting anything," Shayk explained. "It's hard, because she has so many toys. I had one doll, and I still have this doll. Blonde, blue eyes, big Russian doll. My grandma used to make clothes for her. And I always explain, 'Look, this is my doll. I had only one.' Or sometimes, 'You have this candy. I used to have candy only for Christmas.'"

Shayk opening up about her daughter did not change her tight-lipped approach to those short-lived Kanye West romance rumors. "Tomorrow there is going to be a rumor that I'm dating my doorman, okay? Then after tomorrow, it's going to be someone else," she responded. "Look, there's always something there, and I'm just keeping it to myself."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

