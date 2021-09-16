Ariana Grande Reveals What Surprised Her Most About Being a The Voice Coach

Ariana Grande had a hard time saying "Thank U, Next" to these contestants!
The new The Voice coach exclusively dished during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Sept. 16 that the season 21 powerhouse singers exceeded all her expectations.
"It's just been exciting to be so moved in the moment that you turn your chair," Grande revealed. "Maybe you went into it thinking, 'Oh, I know what kind of voices I'm going to turn for,' and then someone's performance completely surprises you, and you're like, 'Wow.'"
The Grammy winner previously admitted that being a Voice coach is harder than it looks. "You watch it on TV and you think you know, 'OK, I'm going get in there and it's going to be easy whatever,'" Grande exclusively told E! News in August. "But it's so hard. [The other coaches] are so seasoned and so great at it."
And while Grande may be counting John Legend to be her biggest rival in the competition, fellow coach Kelly Clarkson joked that reigning champ Blake Shelton is the real threat.
"I honestly think that my team is really solid, a lot of winners possibly on my team," Clarkson explained, as she gestured to Shelton. "It's just the gravitational pull on the one on the end is so upsetting."
As Legend reminded fans, "America votes, America decides, so you pick who you love," he stated. "Pick the singer you think deserves to win."
Watch the adorable interview above to hear why Shelton was shocked at how not "Hollywood-ish" their viral Voice promo was!
The Voice premieres Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
