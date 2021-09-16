Kristen Bell Jokes Her Daughters Don't Approve of Her "Dorky" Career

"Do You Want to Build" up Mom's confidence? Not quite.
Kristen Bell hilariously joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Sept. 16 that even though she starred in hit Disney film Frozen, her two daughters Lincoln and Delta don't want to associate her with the movie.
"It is very natural for a child's development to just think everything your parents do is dorky," Bell exclusively revealed. "So, they like Frozen but they do not want to hear about the fact that I'm in it."
Her latest musical Amazon Prime Video animated series, Do, Re & Mi, is already a hit with her kids, but Bell remains uncertain whether or not they'll cheer for her character, Do. "I'm curious to see if they will love the show but not approve of my character so much," she quipped. "I will say, I practically had to pry this guitar out of [Delta's] cold, dead hand this morning to get it in the shot."
While Bell is an executive producer on the series, premiering tomorrow, Sept. 17, she admitted that it music is her true passion.
"I'm going to go with singing first, producing second and acting third," the Family Game Fight co-host said. "There's where my life has fallen into."
Bell added, "The whole point of making this show was to bring music education to kids in a really sneaky way. Fuse an emotional lesson in a kids show with a music theory lesson, and the kids just come out better."
Plus, Bell collaborated with her bestie, GLOW's Jackie Tohn, as co-star and co-executive producer. "That's the coolest thing about this, is getting to work with your friends where there's a real trust factor," Bell added. "It's why I work with my husband [Dax Shepard] so often."
Watch the full interview above to hear more about Bell's girls!
Do, Re & Mi premieres Friday, Sept. 17 on Amazon Prime Video.