Ed Sheeran Calls Out "Uncomfortable" Award Shows "Filled With Resentment and Hatred"

Watch : Ed Sheeran Brings Protege Maisie Peters to 2021 MTV VMAs

Ed Sheeran is thinking out loud and sharing how he really feels about award shows.

During a recent interview with Audacy's Julia, the 30-year-old singer was asked to share something people might not know about these star-studded events. "The room is filled with resentment and hatred towards everyone else," he replied, "and it's quite an uncomfortable atmosphere."

Sheeran seemed to suggest that award shows are different outside the U.K.

"In England, our award shows are just, like, everyone gets drunk and no one really cares who wins or loses," he explained. "It's just sort of, like, a good night out. The first time I went to the VMAs—and all the artists are sweet people, but they're, like, surrounded by entourages that want them to win, too. So, you have one artist surrounded by 10 people, another artist surrounded by 10 people, and everyone, kind of, like, is, you know, giving each other the side-eye going, 'Well, I want to win. I want to win.' It's a really horrible atmosphere to be in there. So, yeah, I always walk away feeling really sad, and I don't like it."