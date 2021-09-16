Ant Anstead Gets Cozy With Girlfriend Renée Zellweger in Sweet Selfie

Looks like the romance between Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger may just be heading into overdrive.
On Sept. 16, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host took to Instagram to share a cute black-and-white selfie of the two cozied up. And while it isn't the first picture of the Bridget Jones's Diary star to be featured on the motor specialist's social media, it would be the first up-close-and-personal glimpse of the couple since they began dating earlier this year. And since the cute, cozy photo speaks enough for itself, there was no caption needed in this case.
The latest photo of the couple proves their romance is still going strong after the two began dating in late June.
As a refresher, the actress and the television personality first met on the set of Ant's Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU: Joyride. Shortly after their episode wrapped, the pair hit it off and quietly began hanging out, and as Ant exclusively confirmed in late August to E!'s Daily Pop.
"Everybody knows that Renée and I have become quite close because we kept it secret for a while and now," he shared during the Aug. 18 episode. "Unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there, but it was a real pleasure to work with her. She's a super pro and she can weld."
Reports of their romance came almost nine months following Ant's split from ex-wife Christina Haack. The former couple reportedly share custody of their son Hudson, 2. As for Renée, her new romance comes almost two years after her split from musician Doyle Bramhall III, who she dated for almost seven years.
Safe to say that for Ant, Renée put the joy back in joyride long after the series' end.