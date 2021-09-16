Met GalaBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Family Photo in Honor of “Forever Person” Eric Johnson’s Birthday

Jessica Simpson’s birthday shoutout to husband Eric Johnson proves that she’ll simply love him forever. See the sweet family portrait shared in honor of the special occasion.

By Kisha Forde Sep 16, 2021 1:26 PM
Jessica Simpson's sweet birthday shoutout to husband Eric Johnson will take your breath away.
 
On Sept. 15, the singer and mom of three took to Instagram to celebrate her other half with the sweetest family photo of the couple alongside their three children: daughter Maxwell, 9, son Ace, 8, and daughter Birdie, 2.
 
"42 yrs ago today, you were born and without a doubt, I knew that God created you to be my purest love, truest companion, my forever person," Jessica captioned the cute family snap. "My ALL in everything, my every day and night answered prayer before I even knew the words to speak. The gift of life began with your first breath to bring forth my purpose to be brought into this life I was truly born to love you."
 
This past summer, the couple also celebrated seven years of marriage, with the singer and the former football player tying the knot in July 2014. And every year since, it seems like the couple's love only grows stronger with each passing moment.

photos
Jessica Simpson's Biggest Triumphs

"As a child, I talked to God asking for you and you found me when my heart least expected eternal intimacy," she continued. "I am graced to be living within your soul and you within mine until the end of time."

"I am Happy it is your BIRTHDAY," she added. "The blessed day this world received the gift of you is the greatest day of the year for so many, but especially for your fortunate wife and our beautifully perfect children."

Safe to say that Jessica's family album can't get any more precious, as proven by all of the must-see cute photos over the years:

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Happy Easter 2021

Jessica posted this selfie of herself with husband Eric Johnson and their children Maxwell Drew Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson, and Birdie Mae Johnson on Easter Sunday 2021.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Happy Birthday, Birdie

The family celebrates Birdie Mae's second birthday.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Birdie is 2!

Jessica and husband Eric Johnson appear with Birdie Mae at her second birthday party.

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Fans can certainly see a resemblance between these two.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

These ladies had a blast during the family's trip to Hawaii in 2019.

Johnson's Kiddos

"Besties for life," Jessica Simpson captioned this sweet snap of her oldest kids, Maxwell and Ace.

Sibling Screams

Summer calls for screaming with your baby sister, duh!

Birthday Bunch

On her seventh birthday, Maxwell ate cake for breakfast and the whole family joined in.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Happy Easter

The singer appears with husband Eric Johnson, daughter Maxwell Drew, son Ace Knute, and daughter Birdie Mae on Easter Sunday.

School Sibs

Private school uniforms never looked so cute!

Birdie's Nest

Jessica celebrated her future-daughter Birdie's baby shower in style with all the ladies in her life in January 2019.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Merry Christmas

"Church ready  #THEJOHNSONS," the singer wrote on her Instagram. 

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Parrotdise

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer knows how to throw a good birthday party. On June 30, she posted a family pic from Ace's fifth birthday to Instagram writing, "Baseball and Parrots- a five-year-old's dream come true! #ACEKNUTE #5 #Parrotdise #GreenSox."

Minnie Mouse Moms

I May 2018, the Simpson ladies took their daughters to Disneyland and it was filled with "Minnie" memories.

Let it Go!

While in New York, the family of four went to see Frozen on Broadway and they were all smiles.

The Greatest Showgirl

For Maxwell's sixth birthday the family had a Greatest Showman themed bash and it looked amazing.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

The floral four smile for an Easter family portrait in color-coordinated pink suits and dresses. The singer and her little girl look absolutely adorable in their matching prints!

Instagram
Lucky Duo

Jess's two cuties look festive in green and gold as they smile for an adorable St. Patrick's Day pic.

Country Halloween

No family does Halloween better than the Simpson-Johnson fam.

Instagram
Totally Tropical

The tropical crew huddle together in a photo from Ace's Moana-themed fourth birthday party, complete with two actors playing Moana and Maui from the popular film in July 2017.

Maxwell's Mermaids

Mermaid magic was the theme of Maxwell's fifth birthday...can you tell?

Instagram
Fabulous Photoshoot

The fashion mogul goes behind-the-scenes to sneak a snap of her kids looking picture-perfect for their school photos. 

Halloween Crew

Sandy and Danny had a lot to handle with their parrot and octopus kids on Halloween in 2016.

Instagram
Excited Explorers

Jess blows a kiss to the camera as her little explorers pose with their mouths wide open during a family getaway. We can't get enough of these travel buddies!

Instagram
Adorable Aviators

The two mini-Simpsons cheese at the foot of an airplane with their Toy Story Woody doll. Mama Simpson posted a pic of the duo to Instagram writing, "Up Up and Away #maxidrew #aceknute."

Instagram
Cute Cuddles

The sibling lookalikes show off their pearly smiles as they hold each other in a tight hug. Jess shared the sibling love on Instagram, writing, "Brown-eyed man and blue-eyed lady #aceknute #maxidrew #siblinglove."

Dino-Dudes

Could this dinosaur party be any cooler?

Kisses

"'Be cool and kiss the camera mom' - Maxwell Drew," Jessica wrote on this adorable picture from January 2016.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection
Say Cheese!

Smile! The triple threat come home for the holidays again in support of the Jessica Simpson Collection and the launch of Jessica Simpson Home in Dallas, Texas.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection
Fab Fashionistas

The fabulous family goof around during the Jessica Simpson Collection Fashion Show at Nordstrom, and little Maxwell even sports a cute striped dress designed by her mom.

View More Photos From Jessica Simpson's Family Album
