Is Sarah Paulson Leaving American Horror Story After Season 10? She Says…

Could this season of American Horror Story be Sarah Paulson's last?
The 46-year-old actress discussed her future with the franchise during the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen After Show on Sept. 15. The topic came up after host Andy Cohen asked Paulson if she had any idea what her next collaboration with creator Ryan Murphy will be.
"I don't know," she replied. "It's the first time in about three years where I don't know. I think this is my last season of Horror Story, probably. I mean, I don't know. Every time he comes to me with some wackadoodle-stoodle character I tend to be like, 'Yes! Let's do it!' So, I don't know. This is the first time. So, we'll see."
Paulson currently stars in the 10th installment of the series: American Horror Story: Double Feature. She's appeared in every season other than American Horror Story: 1984 and has received five Emmy nominations for her work on the FX show.
Paulson has also starred in two out of the three seasons of Murphy's American Crime Story. She won an Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category for her portrayal of Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and currently plays Linda Tripp on the latest season Impeachment: American Crime Story.
American Horror Story was renewed for another three seasons in 2020, taking it to season 13.
There's also the spin-off series, American Horror Stories, which debuted in July and has already been renewed for a second season, as well as two new series in the works: American Sports Story and American Love Story.
Paulson shared her hope for the franchise during an interview with Variety in 2019, when she'd confirmed she wouldn't appear in American Horror Story: 1984 but had expressed interest in returning to the series.
"I think the star of American Horror Story is American Horror Story itself," she said at the time. "The show is the thing and I think you can get a whole different group of actors and people will still watch it. I think that's the extraordinary thing that Ryan created, and I would love to be a part of it. One time, I said I'd like it be to vampires in space when I'm 99 and I hope the show is still going then."
