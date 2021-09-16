Lisa Rinna Says She "Tried Really Hard" to Support Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Romance With Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna is setting the record straight on how she feels now that daughter Amelia Hamlin has broken up with Scott Disick.
During her visit to Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Lisa played an atonement game with host Andy Cohen and fellow guest Sarah Paulson called "At-Own It, Baby." The segment honored Yom Kippur and involved each of the three stars dishing about possible regrets.
At one point, Lisa was asked, "What is the worst thing you said about Scott Disick behind his back?"
This led the 58-year-old The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to lean her head to the side and slyly smile, suggesting she didn't love the question. After a moment, she shared, "You know, I have actually been quite nice about Scott Disick, and I would never say that out loud... I might have thought things that weren't very good."
She then asked, "Can I atone for my thoughts?" However, Andy pointed out that during a recent RHOBH episode, Lisa hadn't seemed "totally thrilled" about Amelia, 20, dating the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.
After Sarah supported Lisa by saying, "No, but you weren't mean," the Melrose Place alum was quick to agree. "I wasn't mean," Lisa said.
She then added, "Listen, I tried really hard. I was really patient, and I tried really hard. We'll leave it at that."
On Sept. 7, multiple sources confirmed exclusively to E! News that Amelia and Scott had broken up after 11 months of dating. As one insider shared, "They had a lot of fun together, but it was never going to be a longterm relationship."
This came about a week after Scott was involved in drama surrounding ex Kourtney Kardashian and her current boyfriend, Travis Barker. On Aug. 31, Kourtney's ex Younes Bendjima leaked alleged Instagram DMs he received from Scott that criticized her PDA with the Blink-182 rocker. Amelia appeared to address the situation by sharing a pic to her Instagram Story of a top that read, "Don't you have a girlfriend?"
Last month, Lisa weighed in on the relationship on RHOBH by asking the camera, "Why can't it be Harry Styles? Why the f--k is it Scott Disick?" She had previously been asked about Amelia's relationship during a different visit to WWHL, where Lisa carefully said at the time that she and husband Harry Hamlin "are very thrilled that she is happy."
After the Instagram account Queens of Bravo posted about Amelia and Scott's split on Sept. 7, Lisa responded in the comments section by sharing a smiling face with smiling eyes emoji.
