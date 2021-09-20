Mindy Kaling Puts a Bow on Her Incredible Year With Fanciful Look at The 2021 Emmys

Mindy Kaling is back in the office—and by that, we mean she's back on the red carpet.
Six years after she last appeared in-person at the Emmys, Mindy stepped out at the 2021 award show on Sunday, Sept. 19, in a black bow gown that really embraced a "black tie" theme. She channeled old-time glamour by styling her long hair in soft curls.
Mindy last attended in 2015, when she presented onstage alongside Zachary Levi. She made a virtual appearance in 2020 as well, and The Television Academy invited her to return this year to present an award during the star-studded evening, meaning fans will get to hear her crack a few jokes later tonight.
Surprisingly, Mindy has yet to receive an Emmy Award herself, although she's been nominated six times. It's been a decade since she even received a nomination, when The Office was up for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2011.
Hard as it is to believe, this is Mindy's first time at the big bash since becoming a mom. And now she has two little ones at home! Earlier this month, Mindy celebrated son Spencer's first birthday, writing on Instagram, "My daughter Kit is pretty cautious with new people. Not this guy. If you happen to make eye contact with Spencer, he lights up like you are old war buddies and he makes a beeline to you."
She added, "I had Spencer during Covid and it was a strange isolated time, but the instant I saw him I knew he would make everything better. And he did!"
Mindy still seems to find time for Mom's Night Out, of course, even partying it up at the Met Gala last weekend.
As for her work life, The Mindy Project alum most recently played Val in Monsters at Work, but she continues to wear multiple hats as a writer and producer of several TV shows. This year, she wrote and produced Never Have I Ever and The Sex Lives of College Girls, and she's also working on the script for the high-anticipated Legally Blonde 3 with her Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon.