Kanye West Shows Support for Kim Kardashian's Controversial Met Gala Look

Watch : VIRAL Met Gala Moments: Kim Kardashian Faceless, Bennifer 2.0 & More

Outsiders can't tell Kanye West anything about how to react to Kim Kardashian's hotly debated look from the 2021 Met Gala.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the 44-year-old rapper shared a couple of pics to Instagram showing his estranged wife wearing her face-obscuring outfit at the major fashion event, which took place on Monday, Sept. 13. ​As a man of few words, he simply captioned the post with a goat emoji.

Among those offering their thoughts in the comments section was reality TV personality Fonzworth Bentley, who wrote, "'Look at what my kim did' - @kanyewest."

It's notable that Kanye is only following 52 Instagram accounts, including Fonzworth's page. One account he's not following is that belonging to Kim, 40, who shares four children with the Donda rapper but filed for divorce from him in February.

"Kanye really the typa dude to post pictures of his wife but not follow her on instagram," commented one fan who recognized the unusual dichotomy.