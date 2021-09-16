Kanye West Shows Support for Kim Kardashian's Controversial Met Gala Look

Outsiders can't tell Kanye West anything about how to react to Kim Kardashian's hotly debated look from the 2021 Met Gala.
On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the 44-year-old rapper shared a couple of pics to Instagram showing his estranged wife wearing her face-obscuring outfit at the major fashion event, which took place on Monday, Sept. 13. As a man of few words, he simply captioned the post with a goat emoji.
Among those offering their thoughts in the comments section was reality TV personality Fonzworth Bentley, who wrote, "'Look at what my kim did' - @kanyewest."
It's notable that Kanye is only following 52 Instagram accounts, including Fonzworth's page. One account he's not following is that belonging to Kim, 40, who shares four children with the Donda rapper but filed for divorce from him in February.
"Kanye really the typa dude to post pictures of his wife but not follow her on instagram," commented one fan who recognized the unusual dichotomy.
That same day, Kim shared multiple Met Gala-related messages to her Instagram Story, including a number of memes generated by her eye-catching look.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also offered her take on a viral photo from the Met Gala red carpet that showed Kendall Jenner trying to get get Kim's attention, although neither one of the two stars appeared particularly confident as to the identity of the other person.
"Kendall was calling my name and I couldn't see who it was but I saw the outline of her sparkly dress," Kim posted, adding a sobbing emoji.
Kim's custom ensemble look was designed by Demna Gvasalia, the Balenciaga creative director. Once inside the event, the star switched to a Batgirl-style outfit.
Adding to the confusion about the masked look was the fact that Kim's go-to makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, revealed on social media that the SKIMS founder was actually wearing full makeup underneath her facial covering.