Elizabeth Olsen's Marvelous Journey From Mary-Kate and Ashley's Little Sis to Emmy Nominee

Watch : Elizabeth Olsen Just Casually Revealed She's Married

Given their diminutive stature, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen sure do cast a massive shadow. But it's one Elizabeth Olsen has stepped out of, becoming a force to be reckoned with as an actress and an Avenger.

Elizabeth, 32, is nominated for her first Emmy for her work on Disney+'s beloved WandaVision and it was her bewitching performance as the grief-stricken Wanda Maximoff—or Scarlett Witch if you're into that sort of thing—that helped land the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first TV series a whopping 23 nominations. Not bad for a character some fans had initially written off as ancillary in the MCU.

Then again, defying expectations is something Elizabeth has been doing her entire life—literally. By the time she was born in 1989, her older sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley, now 35, were already household names, thanks to their shared role as Michelle Tanner on the hit ABC sitcom Full House.

The twins quickly parlayed their sitcom success into an impressive empire, starring in TV shows and movies under their own production company, as well as launching their own product and fashion lines, magazine and toys. They were running a billion-dollar company by the time they turned 20.