The Crown's Josh O'Connor Is an "Absolute Wreck" After Surprise 2021 Emmys Win

Sterling K. Brown, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Porter and Matthew Rhys were also nominated in the competitive 2021 Emmys category.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 20, 2021 3:04 AM
Watch: Josh O' Connor Calls "The Crown" His Most "Dreamy Job" at Emmys

All hail the prince for his very special prize. 

During the 2021 Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 19, all eyes were on the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

Sterling K. Brown, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Porter and Matthew Rhys were all nominated in the tight race. But after much anticipation, presenter Catherine Zeta-Jones revealed Josh O'Connor was the winner thanks to his performance as Prince Charles in The Crown

"I'm an absolute wreck," he shared while accepting his award from Los Angeles. "Thank you so much for this." 

"Making The Crown has been the most rewarding two years of my life," Josh continued. "The cast and crew, our producers and our brilliant directors who all made this show such a pleasure to be a part of, thank you." 

Josh also gave a special shoutout to Emma Corrin who plays Princess Diana in the Netflix series. As he shared, "You are a force of nature. I love you very much."

Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

While he expressed appreciation for his co-workers, Josh couldn't get off the stage without thanking his family.

"Thank you to my mom, my dad, my brothers and my beautiful girlfriend for putting up with the chaos of this career that I feel incredible privileged to be a part of. And finally to my grandparents." 

Josh continued, "To my grandma who passed a few months ago and my grandfather who hopefully watches this in the morning. Your kindness and loyalty has been the greatest gift. Thank you so much."

Before the show began and any winner was announced, Josh revealed the activity he plays at star-studded events. Spoiler alert: You won't be able to guess this. 

"There is a game that I play sometimes at these events, which is who can play rock, paper, scissors with the most famous person in the room," he told E! News' Karamo.  "I once lost to a friend who managed to play rock, paper, scissors with Beyoncé."

Bet you want to play now too. 

