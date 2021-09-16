Porsha Williams Keeps It Real With Her Amazon Fall Fashion Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We love shopping at Amazon, but sometimes there are just too many choices. How will we know which items are worth ordering? We all have that one friend who's the expert on all things shopping, with reviews for all the latest products at the most popular stores. For us, that friend is Porsha Williams. Well, sort of. She's that friend in our head, you know? Recently, Porsha went live on Amazon to share her honest reviews for Amazon fall fashion pieces, her sizing suggestions, and her styling tips to create on-trend outfits.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star declared, "I love Amazon. I'm an Amazon freak. So, I am here to basically show you what I do on Amazon, which is I look at all of the products, I go through the reviews for you, I buy them, I try them out, and then I let you know what I love. And, today we are going to talk about fall fashion. Yes, baby summer just came and went." It sure did.
Thankfully, Porsha did all of the research for us. Instead of stressing over your fall wardrobe, just take these suggestions from Porsha. As she would say, they are "everything."
Lagshian Bodycon Tank Dress
"I wear Amazon dresses at all times. I mean, look at this. It's everything. I love it. I love it. I love it. And you know what I love about it, fall fashion is all about layering to me. The dress is very form fitting, literally you can purchase it true to size, whatever size you are just order that size. You probably can even go down a little bit because it's very stretchy. The number one thing I love love about these dresses, is the length. They come all the way down to your knee, which gives you a great look."
This dress is available in 45 different colors and prints with sizes ranging from small to XXL. Porsha isn't the only one who adores this dress. It has more than 21,600 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Dokotoo Womens Casual Elastic Waist Jogger Pants with Pockets
"So, we've got B, joggers. Hey, Shereé [Whitfield]. I love Shereé, by the way, there was no tea or shade. We got these cute, cute, cute joggers. And, ladies if you got junk in the trunk, they look so good on you because they have the stretch band right here, which is nice for that waistline and then has an ample back for that bottom. Now, if you don't have all of that junk in the trunk and all of that, then listen, you pull up these bottoms and they will look super super cute. I like to dress it up or dress it down you. And yes, these are real pockets that you got."
There are so many stylish colors to choose from. You'll (probably) end up nabbing these in multiple colors.
Mangopop Women's Square Neck Bodysuit
Porsha paired the joggers with this square neck bodysuit. She explained, "Look how cute! When you talk about fall and you talk about having some great basics in your closet, you can buy this color, different colors, and start layering." This grey is a wardrobe essential, but there are so many other colors available, from neutrals to bright colors, you'll definitely find the perfect bodysuit for you.
She added, "Look at how tapered this is. This just cuts very nicely and it comes in on the waist. It's a full bottom in the back."
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket (Standard and Plus Sizes)
"I want to show you this jacket. Oh yes, yes, yes. So, the Levi's women's faux leather belted jacket. This right here is everything. This green is everything, guys, look at this. And the quality is heavy, it's very nice quality. The other thing I like about this, look at the detail. Very nice. And it's got the silver accent buttons. How cute is this? And you can zip it up and have a nice closed style. Or you can leave it open."
But again, what I'm saying when it comes to the fall, you want to do more layering and you can even have a nice scarf as the seasons change. The other thing about this is a lot of times when you get the faux leather, they feel so thin. Not this one, this one has a thick lining in the inside, and it's very warm. You know you're not getting anything that isn't quality here when you get this jacket. I love it and I love the length of it too. I love this one."
Porsha loves the green, but if you're curious about checking out other versions, Amazon has this in 39 colors with standard and plus size ranges.
IDIFU Women's Fashion Ankle Boots Comfy Pointed Toe
"These are super cute. Look at these animal print boots. There is a gold accent throughout the print. How freaking cute is that?When you have your legs crossed, you'll be able to see the detail, and I love this heel, I really do. I know a lot of people don't like the chunky heel and all of that, but I like a nicely thin sometimes as well. And this has a nice pointy to toe, but not too pointed."
"This ankle boot is everything, y'all. Make sure y'all drop those in your cart. Talk about being on the go, you want something that can go with everything. These can go with everything. All right, if you have anything animal print like me then you know that you can match it and pair with everything, right?"
Merokeety Womens Plaid Long Sleeve Open Front Cardigan
"How pretty is this? It's heavy too. This is beautiful. This is an open front cardigan, look at it. Again, it's all about layering this fall. And, yes these are real packets. If you are a fashionista like I know a lot of you guys are, this is the perfect cardigan to put a belt with right here, a nice big buckle belt would look good with this."
"The sleeves are nice and long. The color is beautiful, really refreshed and great for fall. This is absolutely gorgeous and I love the length of it as well. Nice and long, so make sure you check that out. There are a few different colors too."
Lime Flare Lace Trim Sleeveless Cami Tank
"With this lace cami, the lace is right on the inside, it's not overlaid on the outside. It's just a right accent right in the middle and right around the arms. It stops right around the bottom of the armpit. This is really cute and dainty. Again, it's about layering you can wear this with any color, of course, and you can put a sweater on top of it. You can put a nice jacket with it." This top has 3,100+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Democracy Women's Ab Solution Jegging
"These jeans are it, OK? These jeans need to be trending on TikTok because they fit so well. They make your bottom look so good. I have a bigger bottom and a little bit of a smaller waist, so I like a jean with a stretch. Look how cute these are. And this wash is everything. Super cute. And it's really skinny on the legs so you can wear a calf boot if you want to. You can probably go ahead and pull up a thigh high if you'd like. And they're long enough at the bottom that if you want to do an ankle boot like I showed you before, they're super cute. And it has a lot of stretch."
"And you know what I like about these too, do you see this extra band? This band right here. These are reinforced with this band right here. And again, Like I said, great stretch, and they lift everything. These are great." She's not the only one who thinks so. These jeans have 6,100+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Lisianthus Womens Classic Wool Fedora
"If you have never bought a hat from Amazon, I'm letting you know today, buy that hat. OK, add it in your cart, go ahead and buy it. I have bought so many hats from Amazon, the quality is great. All ladies who love to wear wigs like me, or you just have naturally thick beautiful hair, this is the hat for us." This beige hat would match with a lot of fall outfits and there are 19 other colors to choose from. This hat has more than 3,000 five-star Amazon reviews.
Feiersi Women's Off Shoulder Sweater V-Neck Long Sleeve
"I just love sweaters like this that just comfy. Oh, y'all. This is everything. Look at that stretch." Porsha selected the green sweater, but it's also available in eight other colors.
Tagoo Women's Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings
"These are the stretchy, faux leather leggings. What I love about these is this band that you see right there, okay. It literally holds you in and gives you that body as if you have been in the gym. These are everything. And I love."
"Let me show you guys the inside. So, they're very comfortable. This is like a really smooth kind of microfiber material. This band is reinforced as well. It's nice and layered. These are great for the fall." There are multiple colors to choose from and the leggings have 6,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Cape Robbin Enny Flat Sandals
"These are so cute. These are natural. I can't really show y'all. Oh that is so cute. You got to wear these now. Matter of fact, just go ahead and get two of them. I love them. and, listen, a lot of my shoes were clear because you can wear them with anything, I mean who wants to be trying to figure out what you're gonna wear something with? I'm lazy like that, I just want a nice cute, sexy, fashion that matches a lot of different things, you know what I mean?
Fixmatti Women's 2 Piece Outfits
"I've bought loungewear joggers from Amazon before and I love the quality. These are great. Look at this stretch at the top. The strings are already knotted so don't fall through, but these are super cute. And look how cute this little two piece is. Look at that. So cute. So cute."
"Don't just be laying around the house in y'all old t-shirts mismatched. You can be cute at the house too. I love this color. I love the accent going down the side of the leg. If you want something nice and snuggly for when you're chilling at the crib, we got this two piece."
Ermonn Womens 2 Piece Outfits
"This is so cute. I feel like this is the type of item that you literally want to buy in every color, especially when we're talking about loungewear being cute at the house by yourself. If you got a man, trust me, the shorts gonna be talking. So freakin cute."
"The top right here, you can throw it off on one shoulder, just super cute. I mean in the kitchen or watching Netflix or whatever, it's just super cute and I love this color. This olive is absolutely beautiful and the material is nice and soft."
UGG Women's Disquette Slipper
"Oh, Ugg, baby. These are super cute. I am an Ugg lover and always have been. I get a couple pairs of Uggs each season. I love these. They have the thick sole. You can actually wear these in the house and out of the house. because the sole is so thick. These would look cute with jeans too. They don't look like house shoes. You can wear them in the house or out. And if you're little, they give you a little height too because they are stacked up."
Gobles Women's Sexy Long Sleeve High Waist Bodycon Jumpsuit
"When it comes to a black bodysuit, you're not going to go wrong with this one. I had a black bodysuit last year and I'm wore it with every blazer in my closet, every little motorcycle jacket. You can wear it with thigh high boots. You can wear with smaller boots. You can wear with a sandal. It's super cute."
"This is the same material as the white dress, those colorful dresses I love, hugs the body everywhere. Nice in the back. Super super cute. Again, long, and look at the nice cleavage. It's so cute."
The Drop Women's Preston Belt Bag
"This bag is everything. You guys know we're talking about trends, the fanny packs are back. This snakeskin grey is so beautiful. You're gonna love this bag. It has a really nice, cute little tassel. There's lots of space inside. And then, great space in the back for credit cards. It's an everyday bag for you. Alright, it's super super cute."
Mangopop Women's Scoop Neck Ribbed Racerback Tank Top Bodysuits
"This is what you wear under any sweater, any cardigan, or any blazer. I love this, this material. When I say blazer, I mean, even a Balmain blazer, like, I'm not joking with you like this material is great it's not cotton, so it doesn't look casual. You can dress it up or you can dress it down. It is a bodysuit and it is very very flattering. If you are a girl with larger girls, it is bra friendly as well. This is what you need for layering this fall."
Levi's Women's Premium Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans
"These are Levi's. These jeans are everything now. If you are a thick girl like me with a whole bunch of curves, make sure you go like a size up because it doesn't have like crazy crazy stretch, but they do fit very well. You guys are gonna love these. It's Levi's, trusted tried and true for years and years and years, great quality, again. They can take a good washing and keep on ticking. I love these jeans.
Women Acrylic Transparent Evening Bags
"I have seen this bag everywhere and now it is on Amazon. Super cute. I love the see through bags. Listen, it's game time. You've got football season, concerts, everything. You cannot go in there with the solid bag. It's gotta be a see through bag. And you can use this one. So cute. I love it. "
Verdusa Women's Casual Slim Fitted Basic Long Sleeve Solid Crop
"I love love this crop top with a cute high-waist jean. It is so freaking cute, and as you can see this material you can wear it dressy, you can dress it down, however you want to do it." We also included this top on our list of crop tops that are perfect for fall.
RF Room Of Fashion Chateau Women's Over The Knee Block Heel Stretch Boots
"These boots are like a faux suede. They are so cute. They're everything. They have a drawstring at the top. They feel good. These are sexy. These are super cute and are not too too tall. Nobody wants to be uncomfortable. We want to be sexy. We want to be lifted, but we don't want to be uncomfortable. There's an adjustable drawstring band here, which makes them so comfortable."
