Billy Porter, Kaley Cuoco and More 2021 Emmys Stars Who Scored a Spot on the Best Dressed List

A-listers made their triumphant return to the red carpet after the Emmy Awards went virtual last year. See all of the fabulous fashion looks for yourself!

You're going to ooh and aah over these superstar looks!

The 2021 Emmys kicked into high gear on Sunday, Sept. 19, and it was just as spectacular as you'd expect.

Entertainment's biggest and brightest stars made their triumphant return to the red carpet after the annual ceremony went virtual last year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With Cedric the Entertainer hosting the 2021 Emmy Awards and a glittering list of nominees and guests in attendance, pop culture fans got to see the razzle-dazzle Hollywood had to offer. Stepping out at the Event Deck at L.A. Live, A-listers shined brightly in sparkly accessories, statement-making designs and bold beauty looks.

Billy Porter made a head-turning entrance wearing an ultra-glamorous outfit, while Nicole Byer opted for a more electrifying ensemble with her voluminous purple Christian Siriano gown. Whether there was a sea of wildly colorful get-ups or effortlessly sleek looks, celebs made sure to bring their fashion A-game to the show.

Don't believe us? Scroll through our gallery below to take a look at the best fashion moments to emerge from the night!

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Anya Taylor-Joy

In Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Michaela Coel

In Christopher John Rogers.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Jurnee Smollett

In Dior.

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Hannah Waddingham

In Christian Siriano.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Mandy Moore

In Carolina Herrera and Fernando Jorge jewelry.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Renee Elise Goldsberry

In Cong Tri.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Ellen Pompeo

In Elie Saab.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Issa Rae

In Aliétte and wearing Fernando Jorge jewelry.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Billy Porter

In Ashi.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Sophia Bush

In Markarian.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Leslie Odom Jr.

In Dolce& Gabbana.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Allison Janney

In Azzi & Osta.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Beanie Feldstein

Wearing Melissa Kaye and Briony Raymond jewelry.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Yara Shahidi

In Dior.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Jean Smart

In Ralph Lauren and Cathy Waterman jewelry.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Catherine Zeta-Jones

In Cristina Ottaviano.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen

In The Row.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
MJ Rodriguez

In Versace.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco

In custom Vera Wang, De Beers jewelry and holding an Edie Parker clutch.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Sarah Paulson

In Carolina Herrera.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Beth Behrs

In Georges Hobeika. Accessorizing with an Edie Parker clutch and Tamara Mellon shoes.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Jennifer Coolidge

In Christian Siriano.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Bowen Yang

In Zegna suit and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Moses Ingram

In Christian Siriano.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Nicole Byer

In Christian Siriano.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Hannah Einbinder

In Prada. Also, wearing Fernando Jorge earrings and Cathy Waterman bracelet and rings.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Catherine O'Hara

In Cong Tri.

