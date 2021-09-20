Billy Porter, Kaley Cuoco and More 2021 Emmys Stars Who Scored a Spot on the Best Dressed List

Watch : 2021 Emmys: The Fiercest Fashion

You're going to ooh and aah over these superstar looks!

The 2021 Emmys kicked into high gear on Sunday, Sept. 19, and it was just as spectacular as you'd expect.

Entertainment's biggest and brightest stars made their triumphant return to the red carpet after the annual ceremony went virtual last year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With Cedric the Entertainer hosting the 2021 Emmy Awards and a glittering list of nominees and guests in attendance, pop culture fans got to see the razzle-dazzle Hollywood had to offer. Stepping out at the Event Deck at L.A. Live, A-listers shined brightly in sparkly accessories, statement-making designs and bold beauty looks.

Billy Porter made a head-turning entrance wearing an ultra-glamorous outfit, while Nicole Byer opted for a more electrifying ensemble with her voluminous purple Christian Siriano gown. Whether there was a sea of wildly colorful get-ups or effortlessly sleek looks, celebs made sure to bring their fashion A-game to the show.