Billy Porter Is Ready to Take Flight With Wings in Must-See 2021 Emmys Look

You better pose!
Billy Porter, AKA King of any red carpet he steps foot on, truly outdid himself for tonight's 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19.
The Emmy-winning Pose star looked ready to take flight in a sensational all-black getup that featured long sleeves, gloves, pants and dramatic ruffled wings on each of his arms. Porter owned the carpet while posing with the architectural winged accents in the air above his head and behind his back like a haute couture bird of nature.
Porter was also dripping in jewels as he completed his look with a giant, show-stopping diamond and emerald necklace, diamond bracelets and rings and sparkling cuff earrings.
Porter revealed to E! News on the red carpet that his 2021 Emmys ensemble was actually supposed to look quite different.
"Interestingly enough, this was supposed to go all the way to the floor, this little piece, and it didn't," Porter told Karamo on Live From E!. "I started just playing with shapes and stuff in the mirror and it was like, 'Well, they feels like wings.'"
He added referencing his new film Cinderella, "You know I am the fairy godmother!"
Porter is nominated tonight for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Pray Tell on Pose, the same role he previously won for in the same category back in 2019. Porter made history with his 2019 win as the first openly gay African-American man to be nominated or win in that category.
Porter's acceptance speech was one of the most emotional of the night as he shared from the Emmys stage, "It took many years of vomiting up the filth I was taught about myself and halfway believed before I could walk around this Earth like I had a right to be here. I have the right. You have the right. We all have the right!"
Quoting author James Baldwin, he continued, "We are the people. We as artists are the people that get to change the molecular structure of the hearts and minds of the people who live on this planet. Please don't ever stop doing that. Please don't ever stop telling the truth. I love you all."
Billy stunned at the 2019 ceremony in a black and gold pin-striped Michael Kors suit with sky-high heels and an enormous geometric top hat. The ensemble featured 130,000 crystals and $55,000 worth of diamonds.
As for last year's 2020 virtual event, Porter rocked a stunning white number with a dramatic shall and cape.
Earlier this year, Porter opened up to E! News about planning for his triumphant return to the red carpet after most 2020 events and award shows were cancelled or held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"You know, I am now working with Ty Hunter who is my new stylist, and we really, through quarantine, have been able to just get a handle on and get in the driver's seat of the train that took off," Billy explained of his always viral fashion statements. "It just took off so quick that like, you know, I just wanted to make sure that what I'm saying as I walk onto these red carpets, into the events—as a walking piece of political art, that's what I'm trying to be every time—that we're clear."