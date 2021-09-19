Billy Porter Is Ready to Take Flight With Wings in Must-See 2021 Emmys Look

Watch : Billy Porter Praises "Pose" for Portraying LGBT Families

You better pose!

Billy Porter, AKA King of any red carpet he steps foot on, truly outdid himself for tonight's 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19.

The Emmy-winning Pose star looked ready to take flight in a sensational all-black getup that featured long sleeves, gloves, pants and dramatic ruffled wings on each of his arms. Porter owned the carpet while posing with the architectural winged accents in the air above his head and behind his back like a haute couture bird of nature.

Porter was also dripping in jewels as he completed his look with a giant, show-stopping diamond and emerald necklace, diamond bracelets and rings and sparkling cuff earrings.

Porter revealed to E! News on the red carpet that his 2021 Emmys ensemble was actually supposed to look quite different.

"Interestingly enough, this was supposed to go all the way to the floor, this little piece, and it didn't," Porter told Karamo on Live From E!. "I started just playing with shapes and stuff in the mirror and it was like, 'Well, they feels like wings.'"

He added referencing his new film Cinderella, "You know I am the fairy godmother!"