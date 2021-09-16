Midnight Mass Stars React to Stephen King's Glowing Review of the Netflix Show

Watch : "Midnight Mass" Cast Reacts to Stephen King's High Praise

Midnight Mass has gotten the Stephen King stamp of approval.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, the renowned horror novelist took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Mike Flanagan's latest supernatural series for Netflix, calling it "a dense, beautifully photographed terror tale that climbs to a high pitch of horror by the 7th and last episode." E! News broke this glowing review to the cast of Midnight Mass, who got (the good kind of) chills from King's words.

"If you could see my blonde hairy arms, you would see the goosebumps," Kristin Lehman, who plays Annie Flynn, exclusively told E! News. "I'm speechless."

Co-star Annabeth Gish, who previously worked on King projects Desperation and Bag of Bones, was equally delighted by the high praise. "He has so many listeners and followers," she noted, "so, hopefully, they'll pay attention."

Zach Gilford, who leads Midnight Mass as Riley Flynn, had a surprisingly calm reaction...at first.