Ireland Baldwin Defends Hailey and Justin Bieber After Fans Chant Selena Gomez's Name at Met Gala

Cousin to the rescue!
Ireland Baldwin is sticking up for Hailey Bieber after she encountered some "disrespectful" fans at the 2021 Met Gala.
Ireland (whose dad Alec Baldwin is brother to Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin) responded to a TikTok video this week that seemingly showed fans chanting Selena Gomez's name when Hailey and husband Justin Bieber arrived to the Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13.
The TikTok user who shared the video, @biebervelli, accused Selenators of trying to "ruin justin and hailey's red carpet moment" by shouting out his ex-girlfriend's name. For the record, Selena didn't attend the fashion extravaganza this year.
Ireland defended her cousins by commenting, "They're one of the happiest and most in love couples I've ever gotten the chance to be around."
The 25-year-old model also promised that the couple pays no mind to the haters: "They don't care about them," she added, with a crying-laughing emoji.
However, TikTok users speculated that the chants really did affect the Biebers, with one claiming, "This is why he looked so anxious and miserable in all the pics." Another wrote, "they are literally married. give it up!! it's so disrespectful."
Adding insult to injury, the Met Gala marked the Biebers' third wedding anniversary. Once the cameras were off, Justin paid tribute to Hailey during his performance at the Balenciaga after-party.
Stylist Maeve Reilly shared video footage of him "singing to his wife" with "All That Matters."
"He was very excited to be there and even gave Hailey a shoutout on the mic, saying 'Shoutout to my wife,'" a separate source told E! News of Justin's show, which included the songs "Peaches," "Love Yourself," "Sorry," "Anyone" and "Where Are Ü Now."
The 2021 Met Gala was the first time Justin and Hailey have attended together. In 2018, she walked the red carpet with Shawn Mendes.
As fans pointed out this week, Selena has previously asked her fans to be kinder on social media. "I do not stand for women tearing women down and I will never, ever be by that so please be kind to everyone," she said on an Instagram Live in 2019, amid rumors of a feud between her and Hailey.
The Only Murders in the Building star shared, "It doesn't matter what the situation is. If you're my fans, don't be rude to anybody, please. Don't go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Just please, for me. Know that that's not my heart and my heart is only to release things that I feel that are me and I'm proud of. That's all that I'll say."