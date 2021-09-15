Why Halle Berry Feels “Frustrated” When People Assume She Hasn’t Experienced “Hardship”

Watch : Halle Berry Shows Off New Short Hairdo With Boyfriend Van Hunt

Just because Halle Berry has won an Oscar doesn't mean life has been easy.

The Catwoman star spoke with The New York Times about her upcoming movie Bruised (out Nov. 17) and addressed misconceptions about "hardship" she has faced in her life.

Berry said she "loved" the movie, which she directed and stars in as martial arts fighter Jackie Justice, "because fighting is something that I just know so much about on a personal level and on a career level." She said, "I understand what it is to fight and not be heard... I understand the trauma of life that makes one want to fight, need to fight, have to fight."

According to journalist Salamishah Tillet, Berry appears on-screen with "swollen" eyes and "bleeding" lips for a look of "disfigurement." The author explains, "She wanted to play Jackie because she saw parts of herself—past and present—in her story and her struggle for more."