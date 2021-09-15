Gabrielle Union Reveals Importance of Forgiving Dwyane Wade After He Fathered a Child With Another Woman

Watch : Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Forgiving Dwayne Wade

Gabrielle Union is shining a spotlight on her love life like never before.

There's no denying the Bring It On star and her husband of seven years, Dwyane Wade, have become the definition of couple goals. Whether they're twinning in fashionable outfits or making fans swoon with their adorable family moments, the pair's relationship is straight out of a romance novel.

However, it hasn't always been smooth sailing.

Before Gabrielle, 48, and Dwyane, 39, tied the knot in August 2014, the retired NBA player fathered a child with another woman while they were on a break. In 2013, the athlete welcomed a baby boy, Xavier, now 7, with Basketball Wives star Aja Metoyer. He would go on to propose to Gabrielle later that year.

While the Deliver Us From Eva actress has discussed this period of their relationship, she shared a more candid account of what was really going on at the time in her new book, You Got Anything Stronger, which was published on Sept. 14.