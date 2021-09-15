YouTuber Gabrielle Petito Missing After "Van Life" Cross-Country Road Trip With Fiancé

Police are searching for clues to the whereabouts of YouTuber Gabrielle Petito after her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, returned home without her on Sept. 1.

According to New York's Suffolk County Police Department, Petito's parents reported her missing on Saturday, Sept. 11. They stated that they had not spoken to her since the last week of August, when she was supposedly traveling through the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

On Aug. 19, the couple shared a video of their cross-country road trip titled "VAN LIFE | Beginning Our Van life Journey." The 8-minute vlog showed Petito and Laundrie as they drove through California, Utah and other states in their 2012 Ford Transit van.

Petito later posted a photo of herself holding a knitted pumpkin on Aug. 25.

According to NBC News, Petito's mother, Nicole Schmidt, said that she last FaceTimed the 22-year-old on Aug. 24 and was receiving texts from Petito's phone until Aug. 30. However, NBC News reports that Schmidt was unsure if the texts were actually sent by her daughter.