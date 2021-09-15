Octavia Spencer Apologizes to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Over Prenup Comment

Watch : Britney Spears Deactivates Her Instagram Account

Make no mistake, Octavia Spencer is Team Britney and Sam.

The Oscar-winning star of The Help wants to clarify that she did not mean to hurt Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari with her comment to the singer's engagement and says she reached out to the couple to apologize personally.

On Monday, Sept. 13, after the pop star shared the big news on Instagram, the actress wrote in response, "Make him sign a prenup." On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Octavia posted a new message on her Instagram page.

"Y'all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke," the Oscar winner wrote. "My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney's fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she's found happiness. We're thrilled for her. So let's show them love. #nonegativity."