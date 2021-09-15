Met GalaBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

HBO Max Cancels Generation: Get a Status Update on Your Other TV Favorites

HBO Max's Gen Z dramedy will not have a second season! Find out the fate of more television shows.

By Alyssa Ray Sep 15, 2021 6:52 PMTags
TVHBOCelebritiesLena Dunham
Watch: Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

Looks like this is going to be a one-Generation show.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, HBO Max announced that the Lena Dunham–produced series will not return for a second season. For those who missed the short-lived show, Generation (a.k.a. Genera+ion) followed a group of high school students—played by Justice Smith, Chloe EastUly SchlesingerHaley SanchezChase Sui Wonders and others—as they navigate love, sex and identity in the age of social media.

"We are very proud to have partnered with [creators] Zelda and Daniel Barnz," HBO Max said in a statement, "to faithfully and authentically represent LGBTQ youth with such a diverse group of characters and layered stories. We thank them and our wonderfully gifted cast for all their hard work and collaboration."

During its brief tenure, Generation faced controversy and frequent comparisons to HBO's other teen series, Euphoria. One controversy involved actors dissecting cat corpses for a biology-class scene. This prompted two extras to walk off set.

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

"Genera+ion depicts the unfiltered experiences of high school students and is drawn from many formative moments in the lives of the show's writers," a spokesperson for the show said at the time. "The production recently filmed scenes depicting a biology classroom assignment involving dissection of animal specimens. These were ethically sourced in consultation with American Humane via a biological supply company that works with schools."

HBO Max later retooled the scene to cut out the dissection.

HBO Max

It seems Generation was unable to outlive this legacy.

For a status update on your other TV favorites, scroll through the images below!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Is This ABC’s New Bachelor? See the Photos Raising Eyebrows

2

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had Fat Removed From Her Cheeks

3

Watch Selena Gomez Debut New Helix Piercing During Friends' Night Out

HBO Max
Canceled: Genera+ion (HBO Max)

In September 2021, HBO Max confirmed that Genera+ion would not have a second season.

The CW
Canceled: The Outpost (the CW)

The Outpost will come to an end after four seasons on the CW.

Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Renewed: The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

The Amber Ruffin Show will continue to entertain late-night TV, as Peacock renewed the show for a second season.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Renewed: Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Hulu has announced that there will be more murders in the building in the second season of hit dramedy Only Murders in the Building.

Disney+
Renewed: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be back for a third season, but there's a bit of a twist. Instead of heading back to East High, the Wildcats will be spending the summer at sleepaway camp, "complete with campfires, summer romances and curfew-less nights." 

HBO Max
Renewed: Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

XOXO, the new Gossip Girl is coming back for a second season on HBO Max. 

BET
Renewed: First Wives Club (BET+)

In September 2021, BET+ renewed First Wives Club for a third season.

Shane Brown/FX
Renewed: Reservation Dogs (FX)

Reservation Dogs will return for a second season in 2022 on FX.

MTV/YouTube
Renewed: Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV)

MTV has given us a reason to fist pump! Ahead of the season four finale, the network renewed Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for a fifth season. The new season will mark the full time return of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

The CW
Canceled: The Republic of Sarah (The CW)

The Republic of Sarah had a short-lived reign as it was canceled after one season by the CW.

Apple TV+
Ending: Dickinson (Apple TV+)

The Hailee Steinfeld-led Dickinson series will come to an end after season three.

Disney+
Renewed: Big Shot (Disney+)

Big Shot will be back on the court as Disney+ renewed it for a second season in Aug. 2021.

NBC
Renewed: Manifest (Netflix)

After NBC pulled the plug on the mystery series after three seasons, create, Jeff Rake, had hoped to find a new home for the show. Well, fans can rejoice! Netflix announced its renewal of Manifest for a fourth and final season.

Freeform
Ending: Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

In Aug. 2021, Freeform renewed Motherland: Fort Salem for its third and final season.

VH1
Renewed: RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Shantay you stay! VH1 confirmed that RuPaul's Drag Race will return for a fourteenth season.

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock
Cancelled: Punky Brewster (Peacock)

Peacock announced on Aug. 20 that the Punky Brewster reboot series starring Soleil Moon Frye is officially cancelled after one season. 

Netflix
Renewed: Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Never Have I Ever will be back for a third season.

HBO Max
Renewed: FBoy Island (HBO Max)

HBO Max confirmed in August that FBoy Island will be back for a second season.

Freeform
Canceled: Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)

In August 2021, star and creator Josh Thomas took to social media to announced that season two of Everything's Gonna Be Okay was the show's last.

FX
Renewed: American Horror Stories (FX)

"more stories. more horrors. more reasons to be afraid of the dark," FX Networks announced on Twitter in August. "#AHStories will return for a season two."

John P Johnson/FX
Renewed: What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Alongside the season three trailer, FX confirmed that What We Do in the Shadows will get a fourth season.

Mario Perez/HBO
Renewed: The White Lotus (HBO)

HBO's The White Lotus will return for a second season, but will feature new guests and a different hotel property.

Apple
Canceled: Little Voice (Apple TV+)

Sara Bareilles' Little Voice has become the first show canceled at Apple TV+.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Physical (Apple TV+)

Rose Byrne will be breaking a sweat once more as Physical has been renewed for season two at Apple TV+.

Disney+
Renewed: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will hit the ice once more as it has been renewed for a second season at Disney+.

Showtime
Renewed: The Chi (Showtime)

It's official! The Chi is going to have a season five on Showtime.

Hulu
Renewed: Love, Victor (Hulu)

At the end of July, it was confirmed that the Hulu Original series Love, Victor will return for a third season.

KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX
Renewed: Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Well, this is sweet news! Sweet Tooth will return for a second season on Netflix.

WarnerMedia
Renewed: Snowpiercer (TNT)

Just as production wrapped for season 3 of Snowpiercer, TNT confirmed that the post-apocalyptic drama would return for season 4.

CBS
Renewed: The Good Fight (Paramount+)

The Good Fight will keep on fighting as it received a sixth season from Paramount+.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide
Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Is This ABC’s New Bachelor? See the Photos Raising Eyebrows

2

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had Fat Removed From Her Cheeks

3

Watch Selena Gomez Debut New Helix Piercing During Friends' Night Out

4

Kendall Jenner Reveals Which of Her Nieces Has a Crush on Devin Booker

5

Bella Hadid Clarifies COVID Vaccination Status After Met Gala Absence