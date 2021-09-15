Cynthia Erivo Just Dropped a Huge Hint About Her 2021 Emmys Dress

Watch : Cynthia Erivo Drops MAJOR Hints on What She's Wearing to Emmys

Cynthia Erivo is a "Natural" at playing Aretha Franklin!

The EGOT-worthy triple threat talent is nominated for an Emmy at this Sunday's 2021 ceremony thanks to her stunning performance playing the "RESPECT" singer in biopic miniseries Genius: Aretha.

"It feels really good," Erivo exclusively explained about her nomination during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 15. "It also feels like Miss Aretha herself is like playing a joke on me because I don't think anything like this would happen without her involvement. So it kind of feels like a tap on the shoulder, 'Well done, you did good.' And I love it. I'm so pleased that we get to celebrate her this way. It's really cool."

And, Erivo plans on serving up more jaw-dropping red carpet looks this Sunday, Sept. 19 at the awards ceremony! "Leather and feathers," Erivo hinted at the "textures" of her designer Emmys ensemble, on the heels of her white hot Met Gala gown.