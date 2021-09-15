Slip Dresses: The Celeb Trend That’s Comfy, Chic, & Easy to Wear

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Many of us got used to the comfort of working from home in our pajamas, but now, that most of us are socializing again, that means we have to dress up, right? Well, not necessarily. You can get that same comfort of wearing pajamas, sweatpants, and leggings and you can still look endlessly chic in a slip dress. Just take a cue from Rihanna, Kourtney Kardashian, Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Aniston, Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, Victoria Beckham, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Sophia Bush, and The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy, who have all recently rocked the trend.
There's no blueprint for this one. You can really make the slip dress your own, styling it to accommodate your comfort and personal aesthetic. RiRi went for the mini. Hailey donned a long white, polka-dot slip dress. Zoë brightened things up with her cerulean blue pick. Kourtney styled hers with a black jacket.
And those are just a few of ways to sport the look. You can wear a slip dress on its own, with a t-shirt underneath, with your favorite coat, or, really any way you want. If you love wearing silky soft pajamas on your couch, don't leave that comfort behind. Wear a slip dress when you leave the house. You can make it casual or you can easily dress it up. The possibilities are endless and the style is so timeless and so now at the same time.
If you're feeling inspired to get your shop on, check out these styles we found from Amazon, Free People, Nordstrom Rack, Lulus, Revolve, Nordstrom, Forever 21, Macy's, ModCloth, Storets, Anthropologie, SHEIN, Los Angeles Apparel, and more.
Free People Day To Night Convertible Slip
This Free People slip dress is such a game-changer. It has ruched adjustable sides, which means you can wear it as a maxi dress, a mini dress, or go in between with a mid-length dress. The straps are adjustable too. It has a chic cowl neckline. You can rock it with a t-shirt underneath, on its own, or with your favorite jacket. The fabric is incredibly soft and it comes in 11 different colors.
xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress
This slip dress was on Summer House star Paige DeSorbo's list of wedding guest outfits that are available from Amazon. It's perfect for a cocktail party since it's a mid-length dress. It's available in 38 different colors, which means your favorite color is definitely in the mix. This dress has 2,700+ five-star reviews from happy (and fashionable) Amazon shoppers who love the look.
The Drop Women's Darcy Loose Tie-Back Silky Stretch Mini Slip Dress
If you crave the comfort of a slip dress, but just want to feel a little more secure when you have one on, then check out this dress. It has an adjustable tie in the back, so you can customize your fit. Sizes range from XXS to 3X and it comes in black, pink, green, blue, and beige.
Free People Midnight Dance Maxi Slip Dress
Go boho with your slip dress and slip into this terracotta-colored frock with crochet trim. You know how much we love Free People and this one is 44% off!
Melrose & Market Mini Slip Dress
This flirty and fun mini slip dress is the perfect choice for a chic date night look. You can rock it in black, green, and burgundy. It's also available in plus sizes.
Lulus I Wanna Be Yours Black Floral Print Cowl Neck Slip Mini Dress
This mini slip dress is just begging to be your next plus one. This would be so cool in the fall with a black leather jacket, and of course, you can rock this floral frock in the the warmer months as well.
Superdown Billie Drape Midi Dress
This ice blue color is understated and stunning. And, of course, we can't overlook the slit at the thigh. This dress is a definite head-turner. It's also available in pink.
Forever 21 Satin Cowl Slip Dress
This brown slip dress is universally flattering on all skin tones. The classic dress has an adjustable tie at the back so you can customize your fit.
Calvin Klein Jeans Slip Dress
This Calvin Klein dress was $100, but it's on sale for $29. This would look elegant with a pair of strappy heels and it would look great for a casual outing with some white sneakers.
Forever 21 Plus Size Satin Slip Dress
This little black dress is anything but basic. We all need a black slip dress in our wardrobe, that's for sure.
Forever 21 Plus Size Cami Slip Dress
We are just loving this light blue. The slip dress zips in the back and the straps are completely adjustable.
ModCloth x Hutch Tie-Shoulder Midi Dress
This whimsical slip dress has adjustable tie tank straps. It's the perfect look for a wedding guest or even a bridal party.
Storets Olena Side Striped Velvet Dress
Velvet is the perfect autumn touch for a slip dress. This one is available in black and red. You can wear the dress on its own or you can style it with a long sleeve top. Once again, the possibilities are endless.
Free People Angelica Midi Slip
This slinky slip dress has 9,700+ hearts from Free People shoppers who love the look. It's incredibly soft with a strappy halter back and a high slit. There are eight stunning colors to choose from.
Hutch Bow-Front Slip Midi Dress
This red slip dress has glamorous bow embellishment, which is a great way to switch things up from the tried and true slip dresses.
Free People FP One Adella Maxi Slip
Free People makes this style season after season after season. It's a best-selling item with more than 17,000 hearts from Free People shoppers. It's even available in a mini version, which has 21,700+ hearts from Free People customers.
SHEIN Slit Hem Satin Cami Dress
If you want to try out the trend, but you don't want to invest too much, this slip dress is just $13. It comes in green, burnt orange, blue, and brown.
Free People Slip Into Something Faux Leather Minidress
This sleek, faux-leather slip dress is an edgy take on the slip dress. It's so the move for fall, especially with a great pair of combat boots.
Los Angeles Apparel
One of the best things about this slip dress is that it's travel-friendly. You can throw it in your duffle for a weekend getaway and it will be wrinkle-free and ready to wear. You can wear this on its own or layer it over a black long-sleeve t-shirt to switch things up.
Jessica Simpson Cotton Leopard-Print Tennyson Slip Dress
If you're looking for another leopard print option, but prefer a slip dress with a little more length, check out this dress from Jessica Simpson. She even included it in her list of back-to-school essentials, telling E!, "This is a staple piece in my closet. I'm currently wearing it with a white tee underneath and my Irella boots, Jessica remarked, suggesting, "If you start to feel the fall air, add a cute relaxed fit blazer over."
Free People Skinny Strap Seamless Mini Slip
This is just such an essential. A seamless slip dress is a look on its own, but it can also be such a great layering piece under so many pieces (i.e. a dress that's more see through than you realized). It has 12,700+ hearts from Free People shoppers who adore this piece.
If you're looking for more celeb-worn trends, check out all of the unique ways you can style a sweater vest this fall.