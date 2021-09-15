Met GalaBritney SpearsKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Bella Hadid Reveals Vaccination Status Amid Criticism Over Met Gala Absence

After her absence from the 2021 Met Gala sparked rumors about her not being vaccinated against COVID-19, Bella Hadid responded with a sarcastic jab at her critics.

Bella Hadid injected some sarcasm into the situation as she fired back at critics speculating about the reason behind her absence from the 2021 Met Gala.

Following online rumors that she did not attend the star-studded event because she allegedly did not meet the Metropolitan Museum of Art's requirement of being vaccinated against COVID-19—in accordance with New York City's mandate, the 24-year-old supermodel shared on her Instagram Story a photo of herself appearing to prepare to receive a vaccine. The pic was posted on Wednesday, Sept. 15, two days after the Met Gala, and was dated Aug. 6.

"For anyone concerned," Bella captioned the image, adding a black heart emoji.

The star, one of the most popular supermodels in the world, made no further comment. Bella has attended the Met Gala every year between 2015 and 2019. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Bella's sister and fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid did attend the recent Met Gala on Monday, marking her sixth time there.

One celebrity who did opt to skip the Met Gala and is unvaccinated against COVID-19 is Nicki Minaj

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met," the rapper tweeted on Monday afternoon, a few hours before the event. "if I get vaccinated it won't [be] for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one."

In addition to Nicki, who has attended the Met Gala five times, other celebs who were anticipated to show up at this year's event but didn't include Blake Lively, Billy Porter and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Instagram / Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

The supermodel had attended every Met Gala between 2015 and 2019. The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Bella opted not to attend the Met Gala. Following speculation online that she skipped it due to the venue's requirement that all attendees be vaccinated against the coronavirus, the star shared a photo of herself appearing to get ready to receive a vaccine.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Billy Porter

After his standout debut at the 2019 Met Gala, fans had their eyes peeled for the Cinderella star, though he ultimately never showed. While it's unclear why, it seems the actor was still staying up to speed on the evening's fashion, as evidenced by his late-night retweets. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Blake Lively

She's always a must-see on the Met Gala red carpet, but this year, Blake Lively was nowhere to be found. Perhaps she swapped New York City for Boston, where husband Ryan Reynolds has been recently spotted filming? We might need Gossip Girl to solve  this mystery stat. 

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Sarah Jessica Parker

If there's anyone who always understands the assignment at the Met Gala, it's Sarah Jessica Parker. Unfortunately, fans didn't get to see her interpretation of this year's theme because, as Andy Cohen revealed to Access Hollywood in August, she was filming for And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City revival. 

Jerritt Clark
Halsey

The "I am not a woman, I'm a god" singer was very much on mom duty on Met Gala night. "I'm still breastfeeding," Halsey tweeted to an inquiring fan. "I only had my baby 7 weeks ago. There's nothing more 'American fashion' than moms having to go back to work after just giving birth lol."

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Katy Perry

While it's unclear exactly why the Met Gala's resident out-of-this-world dresser was not there this year, she did make it clear to fans on Instagram that she had exercised her civic duty in California. "Share this if you've already voted NO on the California recall," she captioned a post on Monday night. "(or if you've reminded your fav California friendz n fam to vote!)."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp
SZA

The star confirmed to fans she would not be stepping out onto the Met Gala red carpet this year. "Not going this round guys," she wrote on her Instagram Story. SZA was spotted performing during Isaiah Rashad's show before it got stopped because of weather. She was later seen with Normani and Kehlani at a Met Gala after-party. 

James Devaney/GC Images
Nicki Minaj

The 2021 Met Gala would not be a moment in this new mom's life. The rapper revealed to fans that she recently contracted COVID-19 and has not gotten vaccinated. "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won't for the Met [sic]," she tweeted. "It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Harry Styles

While fans had to miss out on a golden Met Gala moment from Harry Styles this year because of a Love on Tour show in Texas, the weather had other plans. "Unfortunately, due to the approaching storm in Houston, I've been advised that tonight's show at the Toyota Center can't happen," he tweeted in the late afternoon on Monday. "Safety must take priority, so please go home and be safe. I'm so sorry, thank you for understanding. I love you all. H."

Netflix
Lily Collins

The Emily in Paris star has delivered some bold looks on the Met Gala red carpet, but this year would not be one of those times. While the newly wedded fashionista did not disclose the reason behind her absence, she did take a moment to revisit her unique looks on Instagram. "Happy Met Ball Monday!" she wrote. "This is the first year I've missed in a long time - but taking a little look back on these insane beauty looks that my incredibly talented teams have done over the years! It definitely takes a village!…"

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Zendaya

Though the actress is typically one of the most-anticipated attendees of the night, Zendaya did not give fans any euphoria when she revealed she would be missing the return of the Met Gala because of work on the HBO show. 

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

While the makeup mogul has been a consistent Met Gala guest since 2016, the pregnant star unexpectedly broke her streak this year after making appearances during New York Fashion Week in the days leading up to the ball. "She pulled out last minute because she is overwhelmed and just doesn't feel great," a source told E! News. "She did a lot this past weekend and pushed it. Kylie has been going back and forth for the last two months on if she wanted to attend or not and decided she doesn't really need to go." The source added, "Kylie is focused on her pregnancy right now and just wants to take it easy."

