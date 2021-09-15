Bella Hadid Reveals Vaccination Status Amid Criticism Over Met Gala Absence

Watch : Necessary Realness: Must-See Met Gala

Bella Hadid injected some sarcasm into the situation as she fired back at critics speculating about the reason behind her absence from the 2021 Met Gala.

Following online rumors that she did not attend the star-studded event because she allegedly did not meet the Metropolitan Museum of Art's requirement of being vaccinated against COVID-19—in accordance with New York City's mandate, the 24-year-old supermodel shared on her Instagram Story a photo of herself appearing to prepare to receive a vaccine. The pic was posted on Wednesday, Sept. 15, two days after the Met Gala, and was dated Aug. 6.

"For anyone concerned," Bella captioned the image, adding a black heart emoji.

The star, one of the most popular supermodels in the world, made no further comment. Bella has attended the Met Gala every year between 2015 and 2019. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Bella's sister and fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid did attend the recent Met Gala on Monday, marking her sixth time there.