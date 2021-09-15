Dylan Dreyer Shares What’s in Her Kitchen

We interviewed Dylan Dreyer because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Dylan Dreyer really does it all. She's a meteorologist, television personality, and, she's even a children's book author. Her book Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day drops on October 21. The mother of two (soon-to-be three) integrated her love for the weather into this unique story, telling E!, "There there are no cloud characters in books, or really anywhere. Emotions parallel the weather so much I mean you feel the mood of the weather, whether it's sunny or rainy or cloudy."

Dylan continued, "So, we thought it would be just such a good resource for children to have, an emotional book, but a fun story, a fun story about clouds. They can use their imagination and they can think about clouds, even when they're not reading the book because they're always up there and out there."

The Today star added, "And then if they want to take it a step further and learn more about clouds and why thunderstorms really happen or why rainbows happen, there's that extra section in the back of the book that kind of delves into the science a little bit more." The book really has something for everyone to enjoy and serves as a great lead-in for some valuable family discussions and lessons learned.

In addition to reading, Dylan loves to cook with her kids. She and her son Calvin's Cooking With Cal segments on Today provide must-watch content. There are so many insights to gain from Dylan (and Cal) watching them whip up their favorite dishes, but a major component of cooking is having the best tools possible. Dylan shared her must-have kitchen appliances, ingredients, and tips with E!. Keep on scrolling to see her favorite items, including some that she's had for years from her own wedding registry and the one thing that gives Al Roker for Christmas every year.