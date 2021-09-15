Cameron Diaz Just Delivered the Ultimate Piece of Dating Advice

Watch : Cameron Diaz Says Ditching Acting Was Key to Her Happiness

Cameron Diaz isn't afraid of playing a little hardball.



During the Sept. 15 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress dished out her best piece of dating advice to BFF Drew Barrymore and co-host Ross Mathews. Cameron—who has been married to musician Benji Madden for six years—discussed the concept of "hard balling," meaning, coming up with a list of things you need in a relationship and moving on when you're not getting it.



Cameron's introduction of the definition prompted Ross to tell a very relatable story he remembered about a friend. "I have a girlfriend who kept saying, ‘These guys keep leaving me, they keep leaving me,' [and], I go, ‘Well what are the first dates like?'" he shared. "She said, ‘Well I ask them if they want kids.' Girl, what are you doing on date one? You don't ask if you want kids, you ask if you like pizza or the color blue."