Cameron Diaz Just Delivered the Ultimate Piece of Dating Advice

Cameron Diaz isn't afraid of playing a little hardball.
During the Sept. 15 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress dished out her best piece of dating advice to BFF Drew Barrymore and co-host Ross Mathews. Cameron—who has been married to musician Benji Madden for six years—discussed the concept of "hard balling," meaning, coming up with a list of things you need in a relationship and moving on when you're not getting it.
Cameron's introduction of the definition prompted Ross to tell a very relatable story he remembered about a friend. "I have a girlfriend who kept saying, ‘These guys keep leaving me, they keep leaving me,' [and], I go, ‘Well what are the first dates like?'" he shared. "She said, ‘Well I ask them if they want kids.' Girl, what are you doing on date one? You don't ask if you want kids, you ask if you like pizza or the color blue."
But Cameron thought Ross' friend was actually onto something. "So, she was a natural hardballer from the beginning because she is like, ‘This is what I want, are you in?' No? So, she shouldn't be looking at it that they are leaving her, she should be going, ‘You know what, you don't add up to me, you're not at my place,' but that's okay."
"Then you at least know that we are not in the same place," she added. "And I think that's what dating is all about." She also ended her statement with the best piece of advice yet, adding, "And mostly if the other person is not holding onto you, let go of them."
Considering Cameron's longtime romance with Benji keeps our hearts fluttering with every sweet post shared, her advice is not to be taken lightly. And although the Bad Teacher star has kept details about her relationship out the public eye, in a September 2019 interview with InStyle, she called tying the knot the "best thing that ever happened to her." The two also welcomed their first child together, daughter Raddix, in December 2019.
"My husband's the best," she shared at the time. "He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time."
You can catch The Drew Barrymore Show during weekdays on CBS.