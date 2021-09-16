Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Too Faced, Strivectin, It Cosmetics, Benefit & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Ulta items are now available at Target. And there's more good news: Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these products from Strivectin, It Cosmetics, Benefit Cosmetics, and Too Faced. And, for the first time ever, you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer
Get that smoother than skin that you've always dreamed of when you incorporate Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer into your makeup routine. This primer quickly minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines to create a smooth canvas for perfectly even makeup application. You can even just wear it alone without applying makeup. The primer helps your makeup stay put all day long. You will definitely see a difference between applying your makeup with this primer and without. Trust us, it's so worth the purchase.
One customer shared, "I have pretty nice skin already, minimal pores, so I wasn't sure how much of a difference this product would really make. However, it does seem to make a noticeable difference! I use this product alone, either by itself or just with some spot concealing in the areas I need. Every time I wear it, people compliment me on my skin and if it's a selfie, I feel like I get more attention than usual on it. Definitely a bit of a blurring effect, so I use it on days when I want my skin to look extra smooth. It is pricey, but it does do what is advertised!" Another said the product "does what it says....good product. I can tell a big difference when using this...my pores look smaller and my face is less oily."
IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
This is one of the best-selling moisturizers in the United States for a reason. Well, many reasons. It's suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive and easily irritated. The IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream deeply hydrates, restores radiance, and reduces the look of pores, uneven texture and discoloration. You can instantly see (and feel) a difference and there are more dramatic improvements with time.
That's why so many people keep buying this one over and over again. One shopper declared, "I WILL keep buying this product. I love the moisturizing!" Meanwhile, another called it "the best ever." Someone else described it as a "MIRACLE MOISTURIZER."
But, why is it so great? One shopper explained, "I've been using this products for years now and I've tried so many other creams that do absolutely nothing for my skin. I always go back to this because I haven't found a product that compares to this. I love how the scent is not heavy and leaves your skin so smooth."
Too Faced Killer Liner 36 Hour Waterproof Gel Eyeliner
You will have absolutely nothing to worry about if you use the Too Faced Killer Liner 36 Hour Waterproof Gel Eyeliner. It has an incredible 36-hour wear. Yes, you read that correctly, it actually lasts for a day and a half. It's waterproof, transfer-resistant, and it doesn't flake. Plus, there are so many stunning shades to choose from. What more could you want in an eyeliner?
A customer described this one as a "HOLY GRAIL," elaborating, "I cannot believe more people aren't talking about these! They are PERFECTION! Long-lasting, waterproof. You have a moment to smudge and manipulate these, then they set budge proof. You can use these all over.: Upper lash line, lower lash line, waterline..etc. The colors are AMAZING! Very vibrant and actually show up on the eyes. They aren't patchy or dry. They don't drag. Super easy to use. Seriously incredible. I have purchased all the colors over the past few months and I literally have gotten rid of all my other liners."
If you need a little more convincing, one fan of the eyeliner shared, "I have worn this twice. One day I worked all day at a desk than golfed. 15 hrs later the liner was still perfect. Today I worked all day at a desk then ran 6 miles. 15 hours later, the liner is still perfect. The pencil looks like a plastic case but it isn't. You can sharpen it and it shaves off like a wood liner. It applies easily and the staying power is great. It came off easily with a creamy cleanser."
StriVectin Peptight Tightening & Brightening Face Serum
If you want to firm, bright, and tighten your skin, add this face serum into your skincare regimen. It visibly improves the appearance of sagging skin and sculpts facial contours to create a more defined look. The serum evens out the skin tone, improves hyperpigmentation, reduces the appearance of discoloration, and reveals a youthful radiance.
A shopper said, "I saw & felt a difference the very first time I used it, and that hasn't happened before. This is the best serum I've used!" Another shared, "I started to notice my face looking not so great. I had fine wrinkles and loss of firmness and freshness. I have never used a serum before but thought I'd try this. It did not disappoint. My skin has become so smooth and firm. I feel like it has life again. I'm on my second bottle of this product and will continue to be a customer!"
Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Hydrating Primer
This primer creates a silky soft canvas for perfect makeup application and it provides hydration for up to 12 hours. Your skin will feel refreshed and your makeup will stay put. Plus, this formula minimizes the look of pores & fine lines.
If you're not quite sure if this is the perfect primer for you, check out some reviews from your fellow shoppers. One said, "So I've used the original Porefessional primer for years. I would try others every so often, but Benefit makes them the best. Because I'm getting older and I now live in a city where winters are much harsher, I've needed to change my makeup regimen to something with more hydration. And OH MY GOODNESS this primer delivers!! It's so much better than I thought it would be! It does everything the original Porefessional primer does, but it also makes my skin feel like skin. Not tight, not dry. It also helps my make up go on better; I don't need to apply as much. I work 12-13 hour night shifts in a cold, dry hospital and my make up looks great. The only con I can think of is that applying it is a little sticky and heavy. I was expecting it to apply like the original Porefessional primer, but it really isn't a drawback. I hope Benefit comes out with the larger size for this hydrating formula!"
Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pearl Brightening Primer
Benefit Cosmetics always comes through with the makeup primers. If your goal is to brighten your skin, then try out the Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pearl Brightening Primer. You'll say goodbye to dull skin and get that soft, matte radiance you've been craving. The brightening face primer instantly minimizes the appearance of pores, locks in your makeup, and makes your skin look boosted and awake.... which we can all use, right?
One fan of the product shared, "I use this instead of foundation on most occasions. I was in love with the original Porefessional primer and when I saw the pearl I had to try it. The light glitter mixed in makes your face have just the right amount of shimmer that's not overwhelming but gives a little pick me up that looks amazing. Got so many compliments first time I used it. Totally recommend." Another person gushed, "I love, love everything about this product! love the texture, love the sent, love how it feels on my skin!!! I have very oily skin and with this primer is always even tone, not oily at all. When I order I usually get more than one container because I'm afraid that I am going to be able to find it anymore."
