Why Guaynaa Is Determined to Connect Across Latinx Cultures

Guaynaa On His Cultural Expression Through Music: Ones to Watch

Building bridges through song.

Rapper-singer Guaynaa hopes that as he fuses different sounds like rap and pop together, his fans will similarly understand different perspectives. Why not make cross-genre references cross-cultural?

"You're having different experiences and you're growing up as you when you're making new families and your reach is bigger and you can send message messages to different crowds that are not going to see you staying the same," Guaynaa exclusively explained during E!'s Ones to Watch video series on Sept. 15 in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. "The kids needs to know that there's something cool out there. There's not just pop or there's not just a tribe or salsa or whatever. You know, there's something happening on that part of another part of the world. Why now at this moment and it's really cool and full of it, people dance it to people enjoy it."

Guaynaa continued, "I realized that there's a lot of work to, you know, and you have to fight a lot and depends how you create your career is just how long it is going to last."