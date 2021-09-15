Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Britney Spears Among Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2021

Watch : Meghan Markle Receives Love From Royals on Her 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle and Britney Spears share a unique new title.

The Duchess of Sussex, along with Prince Harry, were honored for their humanitarian work; the newly engaged, embattled pop star who spurred a movement is now facing the possibility of renewed independence after her father recently filed a petition to end her 13-year conservatorship. All three—plus President Joe Biden, Dolly Parton, Kate Winslet, Scarlett Johansson, Lil Nas X, Olympian Simone Biles and Jason Sudeikis made Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people for 2021.

Meghan and Harry, who also received the honor in 2018, were this year hailed for their humanitarian work, namely with their Archewell Foundation. They launched the nonprofit organization in California in 2020 following their controversial royal exit from the U.K. monarchy. Archewell, whose name was inspired by their now-2-year-old son Archie Harrison, has been working with the World Central Kitchen charity group to build four Community Relief Centers.