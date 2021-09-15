Allison Mack Begins 3-Year Prison Sentence in NXIVM Sex Trafficking Case

Allison Mack has begun her 3-year prison sentence for her involvement in the NVIXM sex cult.
The 39-year-old former actress, best known for playing Chloe Sullivan on Smallville in the '00s, is listed as an inmate in the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., according to public records obtained by E! News on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Mack was originally set to begin her prison sentence on Sept. 29.
Mack, who had been on house arrest since 2018, had pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering acts of state law extortion and forced labor, admitting to blackmailing two women into performing services in NXIVM by threatening to release damaging information about them.
During her sentencing in June, in addition to being ordered to serve three years in prison—fewer than the maximum of 14 to 17 years, Mack was also given a $20,000 fine and serve 1,000 hours of community service for her role in the cult, founded by Keith Raniere.
He began a 120-year prison sentence in February at a federal facility in Tucson, Ariz. that specializes in sex offenders after being found guilty of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, attempted sex trafficking, racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy.
In a letter to the judge before her sentencing, Mack wrote, "It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had. I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life."
She continued, "I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. I am sorry I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly."