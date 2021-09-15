Prince Harry Receives Birthday Love From Prince William, Kate Middleton and More Royals

Watch : Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir Features "Highs and Lows" of Royalty

Prince Harry is celebrating his birthday with some royal well-wishes.

The Duke of Sussex turned 37 years old on Wednesday, Sept. 15 and his family members marked the occasion by sharing tributes on social media.

"Happy birthday Prince Harry," Prince William and Kate Middleton's official Twitter account wrote alongside a photo of the Duke of Cambridge's brother. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's account also noted they were "wishing The Duke of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today" next to pictures of Harry and his father.

In addition, The Royal Family's account, which provides updates from Buckingham Palace about Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the Royal Family, posted several snapshots of Harry, including a photo of him attending the Invictus Games with Meghan Markle in 2018, a picture of him giving a child a high-five while helping students plant trees at Chobe Tree Reserve in Botswana in 2019, a photo of him visiting Nottingham Academy to speak to kids on World Mental Health Day in 2019 and a close-up of him smiling.