Watch Kate Hudson’s 17-Year-Old Son Ryder Troll Her Wellness Videos

Kate Hudson's funniest critic might be right in her own home.



During the Sept. 14 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days alum confessed that her oldest son, 17-year-old Ryder Robinson, has a hilarious knack for poking fun at her wellness videos and social media posts.

As those following the actress may know, Kate has not only ventured into the fitness world with her own clothing brand, Fabletics, but she also shares wellness tips and products on her Instagram page. In fact, host Seth Meyers showed the actress a must-see reel of footage featuring Ryder imitating his famous mom.



"Hi guys, Kate Hudson here," Ryder says in the video, with his mom standing beside him. "I know you know me because you follow me, I'm so funny." And after explaining that he's getting ready to make a "goji berry protein shake," he then (as his mom of course) continued, "It's delicious. I give it to my kids. They love it. My whole family loves it."