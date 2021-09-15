Met GalaBritney SpearsMTV VMAsKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kendall Jenner Reveals Kylie's Daughter Stormi Has the "Biggest Crush" on Boyfriend Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner isn't the only person in her family with eyes for NBA star Devin Booker, as the model shared why she's "jealous" that sister Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is also fond of him.

By Ryan Gajewski Sep 15, 2021 5:34 AMTags
TVJimmy FallonKendall JennerKylie JennerCouplesCelebritiesThe Tonight ShowStormi WebsterNBCU
Watch: Kendall Jenner Cozies Up to Devin Booker During Romantic Italy Trip

Kendall Jenner aspires to be seen as popular in front of her younger family members, but she appears to have some tough competition. 

The 25-year-old model visited The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Sept. 14, where she chatted with host Jimmy Fallon about the fact that she's an aunt to a total of 18 nieces and nephews. She explained that she always wants "to be the cool aunt and liked by all of them," but that boyfriend Devin Booker sometimes steals her thunder. 

Jimmy went on to ask whether the 24-year-old NBA star connects with the little ones in her family, given that there a lot of youngsters. After all, Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner announced last week that she and Travis Scott are expecting a younger sibling for daughter Stormi Webster, 3.

"He loves them," Kendall shared about the Phoenix Suns star and her family's children. "Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him, and I'm jealous sometimes. I'm like, 'Stop—can you guys not?'"

photos
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker: Romance Rewind

Kendall, who made quite the splash at the 2021 Met Gala over the weekend in her nude Givenchy gown, also admitted that her competitive streak comes out around Devin. She joked that she played basketball in middle school, and so she'll sometimes try to show off her skills around the Olympian, who she started dating in June 2020

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Finally Unmasks Herself at Met Gala After Party

2

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had Fat Removed From Her Cheeks

3
Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

"We were playing in the pool, and he just took it way too seriously—as did I, by the way," she said about competing with a water-basketball hoop. "I had the ball, and he was guarding me, and it was a whole thing. He actually ended up cutting my hand open a little bit with his nail because he took it a little too seriously."

She continued about the injury, "It's pretty much healed now, so you cant really see it, but it was a big gash, and it bothered me for like two weeks."

Getty Images

As for how Kylie broke the news about her current pregnancy, Kendall said her sister called her while holding up the picture from her sonogram

"I wasn't really shocked because I felt like it could happen someday soon, but I was excited," Kendall added about the pregnancy. "It's just a blessing."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Finally Unmasks Herself at Met Gala After Party

2

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had Fat Removed From Her Cheeks

3
Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

4
Exclusive

Jennifer Lopez's 2021 Met Gala Look Will Have Your Jaw On the Floor

5

Why Harry Styles, Sarah Jessica Parker and More Missed the Met Gala