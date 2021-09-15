Fast & Furious Star Jordana Brewster Is Engaged to Mason Morfit

Watch : Time for an All-Female "Fast & Furious"? YES!

From hot wheels to wedding bells!

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Jordana Brewster took to Instagram to announce the special news that she's engaged to her boyfriend, and businessman Mason Morfit. The Fast & Furious star kept her post short and sweet, writing, "JB soon to be JBM."

Along with her message, the 41-year-old actress shared a heartwarming photo of her and Mason, which captured the two cozying up to each other during a beach day. Whether it was by coincidence or not, Jordana dressed up in a heart-adorned sweater that was fitting for the occasion.

In the image, the F9 star also showed off her massive diamond engagement ring, which appeared to be a round cut with a gold band.

For the most part, the couple, who first fueled romance rumors in July 2020, has kept their relationship out of the public eye. However, early on Tuesday, Jordana and Mason sparked engagement rumors when they were spotted together in West Hollywood, Calif.