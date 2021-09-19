Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa Responds to Criticism of Eric and Adam's "Toxic" Relationship

Watch : "Sex Education": Ncuti Gatwa on Eric & Adam's relationship

It's called Sex Education for a reason—the characters are still learning.

Case in point: The show's Ncuti Gatwa can see why people are upset with his character Eric's decision to date his high school bully Adam [Connor Swindells], but after putting himself in the shoes of a 16-year-old boy, he's giving Eric some room to make mistakes.

While speaking exclusively with E! News, Ncuti explained that as he read the script, he tried to get into the "mental space" of Eric Effiong, who is more than a decade younger than he is, before judging him for his actions. "16-year-olds don't make the best decisions for themselves," he remarked, adding that "queer youth don't have a blueprint for life."

He acknowledged that immaturity doesn't excuse Adam's behavior in seasons one and two, saying that if Eric were a woman "you would not be encouraging him to get with somebody that has beat him up for six years."