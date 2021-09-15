Met GalaBritney SpearsMTV VMAsKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
All the Fashion Details from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Week 5

From the beach attire to the rose ceremonies, we researched the outfits so you don't have to.

By Marenah Dobin Sep 15, 2021 1:25 AMTags
Bachelor in Paradise Fashion Season 7 Week 5ABC/Craig Sjodin

Things are really starting to get messy on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. There are too many flirtations to keep track, off-camera drama that has spilled over into the show, and, of course, some fashionable beach attire. We can't wait to see who finds lasting love this summer, but in the meantime, we can dig into the fashions. BIP is the perfect show to watch for summer style inspo.

We will keep track of all the looks from the latest episode throughout the night and we will continue to search for the cast members' outfits all season long. Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy ensembles from Boohoo, Revolve, Show Me Your Mumu, and more.

The Bachelorette Star Katie Thurston Shares How She Fills In Her "Nonexistent" Eyebrows
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Pieper James and Brendan Morais left the beach prior to the rose ceremony, but at least Pieper graced our televisions with yet another adorable two-piece ensemble. The cast may not want her to date Brendan on the show, but her stylish beach attire will be missed by the fans, for sure.

Lovers + Friends Keslynn Top & Maysen Skirt

You can wear this ruffle trim halter top with the matching skirt or you can mix and match the items with other pieces that are already in your wardrobe. The skirt is ruched with some cute ruffle accents.

$108
$71
Top
$168
$110
Skirt

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelor in Paradise veteran Demi Burnett brought sophistication and fun to the beach in her twist front lime green mini dress.

Boohoo Petite Plisse Twist Front Mini Dress

This bright green mini dress is surprisingly affordable. You can make a statement in the lime or you can switch things up and go for the black and orange versions. 

$60
$24
Boohoo
ABC

Tia Booth always brings it with the fashions and this floral two-piece look did not disappoint. It was definitely a rose-worthy ensemble.

Show Me Your Mumu Jessie Top & Roman Ruffle Skirt

Stand out in any crowd, whether you're on reality TV or not in this vibrant floral two-piece set. This ruffled top has so many colors in it that it would look great with almost any bottom, even a simple pair of black pants. The matching pull-on skirt has a flutter hem. 

And if you just love this print, go to the Show Me Your Mumu site to see a maxi dress, mini dress, and even some kids clothes in the Mimosa Blooms print.

$114
$69 Top
Revolve
$114 Skirt
Revolve
$114
$78 Top
Show Me Your Mumu

If you're looking for more Bachelor in Paradise fashions, check out these finds from Week 4.

Originally published Sept. 14 at 5:54 PM PT.

